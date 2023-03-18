Taylor Douglas hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and combined with Lauren Landrum on a three-hitter as Holden picked up a 17-1 win over St. James in the East Ascension Tournament on Saturday.
St. Amant held Holden to two hits in a 10-0 win in other action Saturday.
Douglas’ grand slam and a two-run home run by Gracie Duffy highlighted a 12-run first inning from the Lady Rockets.
Douglas had a two-run home run in a five-run second inning before St. James got its only run in the third.
Anna Hutchinson went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run, Madison McDonald was 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, Duffy went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, Kacey Breithaupt was 2-for-3 with two runs and Douglas went 2-for-2 with two runs and six RBIs as Holden had 12 hits.
Douglas gave up two hits, no walks and struck out five in two innings, while Landrum gave up a hit, a run, three walks and struck out one in an inning of relief.
The Lady Gators used a pair of four-run innings and home runs from Addison Jackson and Amayiah Franklin to spark the win.
Douglas and Raievah Craddock had hits for Holden.
Douglas gave up nine hits, 10 runs, six walks and struck out three in four innings.
