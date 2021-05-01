SULPHUR -- Holden’s softball team came into the state tournament with a chip on its collective shoulder.
Partly because of that, Lady Rockets left Sulphur as Class B state champions again.
The Lady Rockets put together an eight-run third inning to spark an 11-6 win over Anacoco at Frasch Park on Saturday.
“There are no words,” Holden coach Linzey Bowers said after the Lady Rockets their fourth straight title after last season’s tournament wasn’t held because of COVID-19. “These kids were battle-tested, and they showed up and they gave it everything they’ve got. They deserve every ounce of the champion title. They’re competitors. They’re winners, and they’re champions.”
Anacoco led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the third inning, when Holden broke the game open, getting eight hits.
Gracie Duffy, who was the Class B title game Outstanding Player, led off with a double to left, and Kacey Breithaupt singled to third before Anna Hutchinson reached on a bunt single that went over the head of Anacoco pitcher Bailey Davis to cut the lead to 3-2.
Olivia Barnes followed with a bunt single to score Breithaupt, knotting the score at 3-3.
“It’s crazy because if you look at our offense, we don’t really bunt,” Bowers said. “I think the scouting report says that, but we had to change it up. We had to get some balls in play. We had to create some momentum. Anacoco was in defense to take away the big hit, so we adjusted our game plan early, we hung some runs on, and then we started swinging.”
From there, Ava Rousell hit a hard single past first, scoring two runs to put the Lady Rockets ahead 5-3.
Taylor Barfield reached on a fielder’s choice bunt, Maddie McDonald reached on an error, and Kamrynn Ouber walked to load the bases, setting up Taylor Barfield’s sacrifice fly for another run.
Duffy followed with a two-run single to left field for an 8-3 advantage.
“I just had to get a hit,” said Duffy, who went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs of the start to the inning. “Nothing was going on, and we didn’t score that last inning. I had to do my job there or that wouldn’t have happened, and we wouldn’t have scored that many runs. We were just trying to get baserunners to score because that’s what we needed.”
Breithaupt’s double past third scored Duffy, pushing the lead to 9-3.
“That was our inning,” said Barnes, who went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. “You have to have at least one big inning, or you have to consistently score every inning. We weren’t being super consistent every inning, so we had to come up with a big inning, go ahead and just kill their fire – put it out.”
“It means a lot,” Barnes said of winning the state title. “Every state championship’s important, but senior year, it feels the most important to you. I’m really proud of our team.”
Anacoco scratched for a run in the fourth Jaiden Craft’s grounder after Reagan Stanley led off with a double and Brooklyn Bryant walked.
In the top of the sixth, Holden padded the lead on Douglas’ solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning.
“I knew she was coming at me first-pitch change-up because that’s how she was every batter, so I got up the box, and I knew to sit back and when I saw it, turn on it and drive it,” Douglas said.
Bryant reached on a one-out walk, and Ava Davis on an error before Craft’s grounder scored a run. Davis later scored on a wild pitch, making the score 10-6.
“They were fighting every single pitch, and they made some great plays and they had some timely hits,” Bowers said. “That’s what you expect in a championship game. That’s a championship program. That’s a young team, well-coached. They deserve to be here, and they played like they deserve to be here.”
Holden got its last run in the bottom of the sixth when Taylor Barfield drew a one-out walk and scored on Ouber’s single to left one out later.
That enabled Douglas to retire the side in the top of the seventh to seal the Lady Rockets’ title.
Anacoco scored first, getting two runs as Davis reached on an error and Craft on a fielder’s choice. Davis’ single to left drove in a run, and Anna Vinson had a sacrifice fly to score Craft.
Holden picked up a run in the bottom of the inning after Douglas walked, Duffy singled to left, and Breithaupt moved the runners on a sacrifice bunt. Hutchinson reached on an error to score courtesy runner Raievah Craddock.
“I don’t know what it is about that first inning,” Bowers said. “We give teams a chance. We’re not woken up yet. I think every single playoff game this year, we went down in the top of the first inning, and these kids have answered in the bottom of the first inning. That’s what great teams do. They were determined.”
Douglas gave up six hits, six runs, walked four and struck out three in a complete-game win.
“We all knew that no one wanted us to win today because they thought that we couldn’t do it, so I just knew coming into today, I had to be as focused as I could and it just be me and (catcher) Kamrynn (Ouber),” Douglas said.
Breithaupt went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, while Hutchinson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
“Everyone was rooting against us, and we showed them,” Duffy said. “We pushed through it all.”
