Taylor Douglas and Katelyn Richardson combined on a no-hitter as Holden scored a 15-0 win over Maurepas in three innings Wednesday at Holden.
Holden, which led 2-0 after the first inning, broke the game open with 11 runs in the second, paced by eight hits.
Douglas had a two-run home run, and Gracie Duffy followed with an inside-the-park home run to make the score 5-0.
Raievah Craddock had a two-run triple, which pushed the lead to 10-0, while Duffy drove in two runs on a double, and Kamrynn Ouber capped the inning with a run-scoring single.
Richardson, Haley Galyean, Presley McKinney and Danika Fletcher had singles to lead off the bottom of the third, scoring two runs to end the game early.
Ouber was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Douglas went 2-for-2 with an RBI, Duffy was 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, Galyean scored three runs, while Craddock and Bordelon each scored two.
Douglas struck out five in two innings, while Richardson struck out two in two innings.
Saydie Sterling gave up 15 hits, 15 runs and a walk in three innings for Maurepas.
