Taylor Douglas’ journey to signing to play college softball wasn’t a straightforward path, but she’s here.
Douglas, a senior at Holden, signed with Nicholls State during a ceremony at the school last week in the culmination of a lifelong dream.
“My recruiting process had a lot of ups and downs,” Douglas said. “I started watching college softball as soon as I started playing. I’ve always wanted to go to college. I didn’t know if I really wanted to pitch in college until I was about 12.”
Douglas said she started playing softball at the age of five and started pitching at eight years old.
Originally, Douglas committed to Copiah-Lincoln during her junior season. She said Nicholls coach Justin Lewis called a roughly a month after she committed -- shortly after he took the Nicholls job. That led to Douglas visiting the campus in Thibodaux last January.
“They really had a small, college town feel to them,” Douglas said of her visit. “I’ve been going to Holden since pre-K, and it’s a small town. The coaches are amazing. The girls are (great). The campus is wonderful, and I really just fell in love with the girls and how they coach and things like that.”
Douglas got an offer from Nicholls in July after Lewis watched film on her then got to see her play live.
“They came to some games, and it just kind of sealed the deal for them because they got to see me hit live, they got to see me pitch live, and how I handled my mistakes,” she said. “They definitely liked a pitcher who could hit. They’re really all about hard work and attitude. They want to know that their girls are working in the offseason, going 100 percent on the field and things like that. That’s what their program is big about.”
Holden coach Raven Andrews said Douglas found a good fit in Nicholls.
“Taylor’s got a great mindset when it comes to the game,” Andrews said. “She’s a very coachable kid, and she puts in the work to get the results that she gets on the mound. Knowing what I know about Nicholls’ program, and knowing what I know about Taylor, I think that it’s going to be a really good fit for her, and I think that she’s going to go over there and do amazing things for their team.”
Douglas said she also sees herself playing a role in helping achieve Lewis’ vision for the program.
“He knows what he wants and how he wants it, and he really molds his players into great people,” Douglas said. “He gets them ready for life after college. That’s what you need to be prepared for.”
The bonus for Douglas on the field is she’ll be able to pitch and hit for the Lady Colonels after earning All-Parish Offensive Most Valuable Player honors and MVP honors on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class B All-State team the past two seasons. Douglas hit .581with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs while going 25-8 with 194 strikeouts in the circle in helping the Lady Rockets to their fifth straight Class B state title last season.
“They told me that it will be something like this – the games that I do not pitch, I will be a DH, and the games that I do pitch, I will also hit,” she said. “That was my first question. I was like, ‘Are you going to let me hit?’ And then they kind of laughed, and they were like, ‘Of course we’re going to let you hit.’”
Douglas said she’s pleased the recruiting process is behind her so she can turn her attention to helping the Lady Rockets in their effort to secure another state title.
“It’s definitely been a stressful few weeks, but now I’m signed. I’m happy,” she said. “I don’t regret any decision at all.”
