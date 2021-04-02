Holden’s Taylor Douglas hurled a perfect game and hit a home run to key the Lady Rockets’ 17-0 win over Mount Hermon on Thursday.
It’s Douglas’ second perfect game of season.
Douglas, who struck out three in three innings, hit a three-run home run in a 10-run second inning that put the Lady Rockets up 16-0 as Holden collected eight hits in the frame.
Douglas, who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a run, had a run-scoring triple in the third to cap the scoring and end the game early on the mercy rule.
Emma Wilson was 3-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs, Kacey Breithaupt was 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, Gracie Duffy went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Anna Hutchinson had three RBIs, while Ava Rousell, Olivia Barnes and Taylor Barfield each scored two runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.