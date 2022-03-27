Holden’s Taylor Douglas threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and hit two home runs as the Lady Rockets picked up an 11-0 win over French Settlement at Holden on Saturday.
Douglas, who went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, had s solo home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning, and Kamrynn Ouber singled to score Gracie Duffy for a 2-0 lead.
Douglas added a two-run home run in the second inning for a 4-0 lead.
Duffy, Ouber and Kennedy singled to drive in runs in the fourth for a 7-0 advantage, and Ouber had a two-run single as part of a four-run fifth to end the game early.
Jillian Cullen, Katie Harper and Courtlyn Fontenot combined to give up 15 hits, 11 runs and five walks with one strikeout in 4.1 innings for FSHS.
Duffy went 4-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, Douglas went 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, Alyson Fletcher was 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Ouber was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.
