HOLDEN – The Holden softball team made coach Raven Andrews’ first career playoff win one she won’t forget.
Taylor Douglas threw a perfect game as the top-seeded Lady Rockets picked up a 12-0 win over No. 17 Forest in five innings Wednesday in a regional playoff game at Holden.
“It’s definitely a really good way to start off the playoffs,” Andrews said. “Being a new coach, it’s nerve-wracking for sure, and to see the girls go out there and play solid defense and make it happen at the plate, it’s always nice to see. I couldn’t ask for anything else.”
Holden will face the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 8 Converse and No. 9 Lacassine in the quarterfinals.
Douglas threw 52 pitches with 40 for strikes.
“I really was just coming in here thinking just do what I’ve been doing all season and coming in and throwing my game,” Douglas said. “We had some really good plays on defense with Kacey (Breithaupt at shortstop) and Alyson (Fletcher at second base).”
After Douglas retired the side in the top of the first inning, she led off the bottom with a double to right field, and Fletcher walked.
After Gracie Duffy flied out to left field, the runners moved up on a double steal, and courtesy runner Haley Galyean scored on Kamrynn Ouber’s grounder to shortstop for a 1-0 lead.
Fletcher scored on a passed ball for a 2-0 advantage before Breithaupt grounded out to shortstop to end the inning.
Holden took control of the game with a six-run second as Maddie McDonald led off with a single up the middle, and Lauren Landrum followed with a single past second base that was misplayed in the outfield, allowing McDonald and Landrum to score for a 4-0 lead.
“I was just running -- just running and listening,” Landrum said of the play with a laugh. “I was trying be fast.”
Landrum went 2-for-3 with two runs.
Emma Wilson tripled to left field and scored when Raievah Craddock reached on an error in centerfield for a 5-0 lead.
At that point, Natalie Franklin replaced Hallie Malone in the circle for Forest.
Douglas reached on an error at third base, and Fletcher grounded out to the pitcher to make the score 6-0.
“That’s part of the game,” Andrews said. “People make errors, and you move your runners when you can. Whatever it takes to win, right? We always try to play aggressive. We always try to play every game like it’s going to be a state championship, because that’s what we’ve prepared for all season long. The last four years the girls have done amazing out here, so we’re just trying to continue. Tradition never graduates. We’re just trying to continue that.”
Duffy followed with a run-scoring single, and Ouber reached on a fielder’s choice before Breithaupt’s single made the score 8-0.
“We’ve been working on once we get those leads not to get too relaxed and just stay focused and stay locked in because you just never know what’s going to happen in a game,” Andrews said. “That’s something that we’ve been touching on today, and I think that they did a really good job of still being able to have and enjoy the game and still staying locked in and adding runs to the score, so that was nice.”
Douglas struck out the side in the top of the third, and Holden stranded a runner at third in the bottom of the inning.
“I felt like I just had to get the nerves out, and then after the second inning, I was OK,” Douglas said. “I was ready to go. It’s always that first playoff game that your nerves are just everywhere.”
Douglas said pitching with a lead didn’t hurt.
“It makes you feel better just knowing that the defense I have behind me right now and the offense that we have, I know that we can do a lot of things, so going out there and pitching makes me a lot more comfortable when I know I have those people behind me,” Douglas said.
Holden put the game away in the bottom of the fourth as Fletcher led off with a bunt single, moved to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on Duffy’s grounder to short.
Ouber followed with a single to right field, and courtesy runner Haylee Bordelon stole second, moved to third on a passed ball with two out and scored on a passed ball for a 10-0 lead.
McDonald walked, Landrum followed with a single past shortstop, and Wilson walked to load the bases.
Craddock followed with a double to left field to drive in two runs, and Wilson, who was 2-for-2 with a run, was tagged out to end the inning when she was injured rounding the base at third.
Fletcher, McDonald, Galyean and Bordelon each scored two runs while Holden collected 11 hits.
Douglas got a grounder to first and two grounders to shortstop to end the game in the top of the fifth.
“It feels great,” Douglas said of the win. “We’re hoping to do what we did last year, and we’re going to put up a fight.”
