Holden's Taylor Douglas threw a perfect game in a 10-0 win over West Feliciana on Monday.
Douglas threw 55 pitches in the five-inning game with six strikeouts.
The Lady Rockets backed her with eight runs in the first inning, building a 3-0 lead on an error, a fielder's choice, a walk and an error.
Taylor Barfield, Alyson Fletcher, Olivia Barnes, Madison McDonald and Emma Wilson followed with singles to push the lead to 6-0, and Holden added two runs in the fifth.
Barnes went 2-for-3 with two runs, McDonald was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Wilson was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run and Douglas scored two runs to lead Holden.
