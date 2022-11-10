Gracie Duffy signs

Holden's Gracie Duffy signs to play softball with Copiah-Lincoln Community College during a ceremony Wednesday.

 Photo courtesy of Rusty Hutchinson

Holden’s Gracie Duffy has done more than enough to earn an opportunity to play college softball, but after signing to play at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, she had to give an assist to teammate Taylor Douglas in helping her get there.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Duffy, who signed during a ceremony Wednesday in the school cafeteria. “I’m very blessed to have had this opportunity here for me.”

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.