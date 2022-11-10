Holden’s Gracie Duffy has done more than enough to earn an opportunity to play college softball, but after signing to play at Copiah-Lincoln Community College, she had to give an assist to teammate Taylor Douglas in helping her get there.
“It’s a great feeling,” said Duffy, who signed during a ceremony Wednesday in the school cafeteria. “I’m very blessed to have had this opportunity here for me.”
“This is probably one of the best choices I’ve ever made in my life, because now I feel like I’m going to a great place, and it’s going to feel just like home, and I love home, so I’m really glad that she (Douglas) had mentioned me to those coaches.”
Douglas had established a relationship with Co-Lin’s coaches, and she spoke up to them regarding Duffy.
“She actually was talking to these coaches at one point, and she had mentioned my name, and she put in a good word for me,” Duffy said.
From there, the Co-Lin coaches watched Duffy play, and liked what they saw, leading to a visit to the campus in Wesson, Miss.
“And here we are,” Duffy said.
After visiting campus and then attending a camp last year, Duffy said she solidified her decision to go to Co-Lin.
“It just felt like home,” she said. “That was the main reason I chose Co-Lin, because I love small. I love my hometown, and it felt a lot like home.”
“They made me feel so welcome,” she said of the team when she attended the camp. “They were telling me how much I was going to love it, and it made my heart happy because I have never really felt like that anywhere else before, and that’s when I knew this is where I need to go.”
As a junior, Duffy hit .450 with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs, earning Outstanding Player honors in the Lady Rockets’ 10-4 over Anacoco in the Class B championship game – the program’s fifth straight state title.
Duffy also earned first-team all-district and All-Parish honors as an infielder after moving from the outfield and playing second and third base for the Lady Rockets last season, and she said she’ll be a utility player at Co-Lin.
“Any where they need me is where I’ll play,” she said. “That’s always how it’s been, and I’m just going to keep it that way because it’s easy. It makes it easier on everyone, and I’m willing to play anywhere they need me.”
Holden coach Raven Andrews said Duffy’s versatility will be a plus at the next level.
“She’s got the glove to be able to play where you need her to play, and she’s got the mindset and the skill, and I’m sure it’s going to be helpful at the college level because I think it’s going to gain her more playing time being that she’s such a versatile player,” Andrews said.
During her recruiting process, Duffy said a few things stood out to the Co-Lin coaches regarding her game.
“They said they watched me a few games and every game they watched, I came up in a really big moment and showed out in those moments, and that’s what they liked best,” she said. “And they like how focused I am, how much I love the game and my passion for it.”
Andrews praised Duffy, and said she’s looking forward to seeing how her college career unfolds.
“I told her the other day that she’s a leader on and off the field,” she said. “She’s a very confident young individual, and she’s a very skilled player. I think that she’s going to bring a lot to the table for Co-Lin in what she brings to the field defensive-wise and what she brings at bat offensive-wise. She’s just an outstanding player overall. When you ask Gracie Duffy to do something, she’s going to do (it), and I only think that she’s going to continue to do that at Co-Lin and just continue to grow as a player.”
Duffy said she’s glad to have recruiting process behind her so she can turn her attention to helping the Lady Rockets compete for another state championship this season.
“It was very, very stressful for a while, and now it’s done,” she said. “Sealed the deal, and I get to focus on my senior year now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.