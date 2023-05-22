Sometimes the journey to a destination takes on a life of its own, and that’s certainly the case for former Holden softball player Emma Wilson.
Wilson, who recently graduated, signed with Bishop State Community College in Mobile, Ala., to continue her career.
“It’s always been on my mind, but I wasn’t ever as serious about it until this year,” Wilson said of signing to play in college.
Things changed for Wilson when she blew out her knee – tearing her anterior cruciate ligament in half while also tearing her medial collateral ligament and meniscus – while rounding the bag at third base during the Lady Rockets’ regional playoff win over Forest last season.
“I literally blew out the whole thing,” Wilson said. “It was not good. I just was running and just stopped and turned the wrong way and it snapped.”
“I was just really bummed out then,” Wilson said. “I didn’t know what happened. I just wanted to go and play in the playoffs, but I couldn’t.”
Instead, Wilson took on another role as the Lady Rockets made their way to the state tournament and eventually their fifth straight Class B championship.
“She was determined to ride that bus with us when we left for state,” Holden coach Raven Andrews said. “I think she had just gotten back from her MRI appointment to confirm her surgery. We left on the bus, and she went from a starting player on the field to the No. 1 leader in the dugout. It was just great to see her fulfill that role because she’s one of those players that does whatever you need her to do. At that time, that’s just what her role ended up being.”
The injury required surgery in which eight inches of Wilson’s hamstring were used to rebuild her ACL, and she was unable to play last summer and fall.
“I just went to physical therapy three times a week for two hours every single week, and I just had to make sure I did stuff on my own at therapy and do a lot of conditioning and strengthening,” Wilson said.
She said she failed her first test for clearance in November but passed it two weeks later and was able to resume practicing in December.
“I just knew I wanted to come back,” Wilson continued, noting she came back from the injury in 6 ½ months with the normal recovery usually taking nine months. “I actually came back a lot sooner than my physical therapist and my doctor thought I would.”
Wilson said the injury was a motivator for her in preparing for her senior season.
“I practiced more,” she said. “I put in a lot more work. I wanted to go do softball. It just made me a better player.”
Andrews said Wilson was a different type of player when she returned from her injury.
“It wasn’t what you would think,” Andrews said. “She didn’t take a step back. She took 10 steps forward. I think it only amplified the drive she has for the game and to be the best player she can be.
“An injury as serious as hers usually puts somebody out of the game for good, and she was completely determined to play college ball, and I’m extremely proud of her for working as hard as she did,” Andrews continued. “She’ll ask for more reps. She’ll stay after practice later, and I think that’s what’s going to make her a successful player in the future at the next level.
Wilson returned for the season opener as Lady Rockets faced Mandeville, going 2-for-3 in a 10-0 win.
“My first couple of games back, I was kind of reserved, and I didn’t really go all out, but after a few games, and once I got comfortable with my knee brace and playing in it, then I was just fine,” Wilson said. “Then I just played.”
Wilson, an outfielder, finished the season batting .452 with 30 RBIs and 28 runs.
“It was her best season at Holden,” Andrews said. “She definitely had a better season than she did last year on the field and batting-wise, so it was really nice to see that happen for her this year given the injury and everything else. She worked so hard, and she definitely deserves it.”
Wilson got connected with Bishop State through a parent of a former teammate of Olivia Lackie, the former Holden pitcher who plays at South Alabama in Mobile. Lackie is Wilson’s older sister, and Wilson also said former Holden coach Linzey Bowers put in a good word to Bishop State coach Monica Meadows on her behalf.
Meadows reached out to Wilson, leading to a visit to campus. Wilson said Meadows has only seen her play through video highlights.
“I just loved the coach,” Wilson said. “She was really nice, and I liked the school. I’m also going to be a couple minutes away from my sister too, so that helped with my decision and just the atmosphere of it all. I felt like it was a good place to go.”
“It just felt right,” Wilson continued.
Wilson knows she’ll have to put in some work at Bishop State, but she also knows there’s an opportunity.
“She (Meadows) said she has three open spots in the outfield, so I’m looking to take one of those spots,” Wilson said. “I’m ready to work.”
