Holden's Emma Wilson signs with Bishop State

Holden's Emma Wilson, seated center, signs to play softball with Bishop State Community College with family members and the Holden coaching staff.

 Photo courtesy of Emma Wilson

Sometimes the journey to a destination takes on a life of its own, and that’s certainly the case for former Holden softball player Emma Wilson.

Wilson, who recently graduated, signed with Bishop State Community College in Mobile, Ala., to continue her career.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.