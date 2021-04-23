LIVINGSTON -- It took some work to get there, but the Doyle softball team is headed back to the state tournament.
No. 2 seed Doyle scored eight runs over the final two innings, including three home runs, to spark a 9-4 win over No. 10 Lake Arthur in a Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game Friday at Johnny Sartwell Park.
Doyle will face No. 3 Rosepine in the semifinals next Friday at 3 p.m. at Frasch Park in Sulphur, and for Doyle coach Amanda Decell, it’s a trip that is two years in the making.
“It’s not over,” Decell said. “We have two more games, but this game, at least for me, means a lot. We have waited two years to be back in Sulphur. With two years ago losing in the quarterfinals, and then virus last year, we’ve waited two years to do this. It’s such a relief to be there, and now we take care of business when we get there.”
Doyle trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning when KK Savant led off the inning by reaching on an error when a fly ball went off the glove of center fielder Katherine Leonards. Madison Diaville’s single drove in Savant, cutting the lead to 4-2.
Elise Jones reached on a throwing error at third when a throw got away after a grounder to third as Lake Arthur attempted to get Diaville out at second, putting runners at second and third for Marley Olivier’s sacrifice fly to center to cut the lead to 4-3.
Kassidy Rivero followed with a grounder to third, and Jones scored on a play at the plate to tie the score at 4-4.
Kylee Savant reached on another error in centerfield, and Chloe Welda followed with a two-run home run for a 6-4 lead.
“I was just hoping for a base hit, and I was very happy to get a home run,” Welda said while laughing. “She (Decell) was just telling us don’t try to carry the team by yourself, and everybody just (get) base hit, after base hit, after base hit and keep your eyes down because we were popping up a little bit.”
Lake Arthur’s Lauren Hebert led off the top of the sixth with a single but was thrown out after getting caught in a rundown trying to stretch the hit into a double, and Doyle got two more outs to get out of the inning.
Doyle padded the lead when Addison Contorno led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to right field for a 7-4 lead.
“I just try to put the ball in play and get on base to get my lineup flowing, and if the home run comes, it just comes,” Contorno said of her fourth leadoff home run of the season. “It really pumps us all up and gets us going, and the bats start coming alive more.”
KK Savant singled to left, and two outs later, Olivier hit a two-run home run to left field.
“When I saw that strike, it was right there, and I knew I was going to get a good hit,” Olivier said. “It was just keep hitting it in the same spot.”
“I think we were just more up in our heads, and we were putting too much pressure on ourselves wanting to be the person to win the game and not mess up and not be the person to mess up for the team, but as soon as we relaxed and played our ball game, we started doing what we were supposed to do,” Olivier continued. “We started getting outs, not making errors, and we started scoring runs.”
“It took us a long time to string hits together,” Decell said. “I think we were starting to get anxious at the plate, swinging at stuff we don’t normally swing at, and then once it clicked, it just clicked. We took advantage of some mistakes Lake Arthur made, and once we strung those hits together, there was no stopping us.”
Olivier retired Lake Arthur in order in the top of the seventh.
Lake Arthur grabbed the early momentum as Addison Abshire led off the game with a single, and Leonards reached on an error, setting up Lauren Hebert’s two-out double for a 2-0 lead.
Doyle picked up a run in the bottom of the inning as Contorno reached on an error, and KK Savant and Diaville singled to load the bases. Two outs later, Rivero walked, cutting the lead to 2-1 before Kylee Savant flied out to end the inning leaving the bases loaded.
Lake Arthur added to the lead in the top of the third after Leonards drew a one-out walk and Miya Breaux was hit by a pitch. Deonna Brister reached on an error at first, cutting the lead to 3-1, and a throwing error on the same play led to another run for a 4-1 lead.
Doyle stranded a runner in the bottom of the third and two in the bottom of the fourth before its big fifth inning.
Olivier gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and struck out four in the win.
“Marley’s a fighter,” Decell said. “I don’t think she has bad days. She’s going to fight through anything she’s going through. That whole senior class is a fighting class. They’re not going to accept a loss. They’re going to fight the entire seven innings, Marley included. They’re not going to give up. They’re going to give us everything they have. They’re just fighters. They’re winners.”
