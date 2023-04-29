sbh.04.29.23.Albany-North DeSoto 3.jpg

North DeSoto's Regan Davlin slides into second base as Albany shortstop Jenna Chauvin catches the ball during the nonselect Division II state championship game on Saturday at North Frasch Park in Sulphur. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

SULPHUR – Albany didn’t get the result it wanted in the Division II non-select championship game against North DeSoto, but there weren’t a lot of long faces at the conclusion of the game, either.

No. 1 North DeSoto hit three home runs to rally for a 7-4 win over No. 2 Albany and claim the state championship Saturday at Frasch Park.

Albany's Brilee Ford and Brian Ford discuss the Lady Hornets' loss to North DeSoto in the Division II non-select final.
Albany's Brilee Ford hits a solo home run with two outs in the top of the third inning on Saturday during the nonselect Division II state championship game at North Frasch Park in Sulphur. (Rodrick Anderson / American Press)

