SULPHUR – Albany didn’t get the result it wanted in the Division II non-select championship game against North DeSoto, but there weren’t a lot of long faces at the conclusion of the game, either.
No. 1 North DeSoto hit three home runs to rally for a 7-4 win over No. 2 Albany and claim the state championship Saturday at Frasch Park.
But for Lady Hornets coach Brian Ford, it’s a matter of perspective.
“We’ve made school history,” Ford said after the Lady Hornets advanced to the final for the first time. “We came up short to a really, really good team. We had a great season, and we couldn’t be happier.”
Albany led 4-3 before the Lady Griffins took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth as Raegan Henderson got a one-out double over the head of center fielder Sydni Griffith, and Laney Johnson followed with a two-run home run to right field, putting North DeSoto ahead 5-4.
Lady Griffins starter Aly Delafield, who threw 10 straight balls to start the game, struck out the side in the sixth, and Cameron Curtis led off the bottom of the inning with a solo home run to left-center field for a 6-4 lead.
Brilee Ford, the Albany starter, got a strikeout before being lifted for Emma Rogers. Brilee Ford gave up six runs on nine hits with two walks while striking out three in 6.1 innings.
“They’re a great hitting team, so really those hits, I’m not mad at all,” Brilee Ford said of North DeSoto. “They’re a great hitting team. Sometimes it goes your way. Sometimes it doesn’t.”
Mia Norwood got a triple off Rogers and scored on Delafield’s grounder to second to score the game’s final run.
Rogers gave up two hits and a run in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Delafield, who gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and struck out 10 in a complete game, retired the Lady Hornets in order to end the game.
“Once they got in their groove, struggled a little bit, and then when they were struggling we were in our groove,” Brian Ford said.
The Lady Hornets took advantage of Delafield’s inability to find the strike zone to start the game as Camdyn Cooper and Griffith walked, and Brilee Ford followed with a three-run home run to left field, giving Albany a quick 3-0 lead.
“With no outs, we have two runners on, I’m looking for something powerful to hit,” Brilee Ford said after going 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs on a pair of home runs, while drawing an intentional walk in another at-bat. “Anything I’m going to hit, I’m going to hit as hard as I can. When it’s there, I trust my swing. All the after hours no one sees, it’s going to come through.”
Delafield retired the next three batters, including two strikeouts, to get out of the inning, and the Lady Griffins struck quickly in the bottom of the first as Norwood reached on an error, and Payton Miller hit a two-run home run, cutting the lead to 3-2.
The Lady Griffins got two more singles in the inning, but Brilee Ford worked out of the jam with a deep fly ball to center field.
Albany’s Lily Arabie got a two-out single in the top of the second but was caught stealing at second to end the inning.
In the bottom of the second, Brilee Ford walked Cameron Curtis and Regan Davlin to lead off and Norwood followed with a deep fly ball to left field that carried as some of the North DeSoto team made their way out of the dugout to celebrate what they thought was a home run.
Instead, Albany left fielder Emma McWilliams made the catch and threw to the infield to get Curtis out at second for a double play.
“That was very huge,” Brian Ford said of McWillams’ play. “She turned a double play on that, which they though it was long gone over the fence, and had the wind not have helped us there, it might have been long gone over the fence, but she made a great catch and a heads-up play to get it in the infield quickly.”
Brilee Ford had a solo home run to center field with two out in the third to put Albany up 4-2 for the Lady Hornets’ final hit of the game.
“I knew our first batters that went up, both of them were early in the count strikes,” Brilee Ford said of her second home run of the game. “I was kind of going into it, I’m a first-pitch type of girl, so when it’s right there -- and it’s just knowing the situation. My last two batters came with a strike first pitch, so why would she do anything different? It was a little high, in the middle. I took that baby out.”
North DeSoto scratched for a run in the top of the fourth when Ciara Orgeron led off with a single, stole second with one out, moved to third on Davlin’s infield single and scored when Norwood grounded into a fielder’s choice at second, cutting the lead to 4-3.
“We had a great season,” Brilee Ford said. “The first time in school history to ever come this far. We’re super proud of ourselves. We didn’t have the best game, but the energy was good. The attitude was good, so there’s really not much negative we can take away.”
“We’ve raised this program for the past four years going to this position, and we’ve done a great job at it,” Ford continued.
