WATSON -- It was tough to tell what was bigger in Walker’s win over Live Oak -- the hits or the no-hitter.
Lainee Bailey and Ryann Schexnayder combined on the no-hitter, and the Lady Cats had 14 hits, including three home runs, in a 12-0 win Tuesday at Live Oak.
“The goal was come out here, work our zone, be solid on defense, and obviously Lainee did a great job on the rubber, Ryann did a great job coming in,” Walker coach Hali Fletcher said after her team moved to 13-4 and 2-0 in District 4-5A play. “They came out, they executed, they were excited to be here, and it just showed.”
“We’re playing a really talented Walker team,” Live Oak coach Katie Prescott said after her team dropped to 10-9 and 2-1. “They’ve been able to swing it all year. I think as far as our team goes, which is what we’re trying to focus on right now, is we just made a couple of mistakes and a really talented Walker team capitalized on it, but I’m still proud of our girls. I think they work hard. I do think in due time we’re going to reap what we sow, it’s just we’ve got to be patient and work while we wait.”
Walker didn’t take long to find a groove at the plate, collecting four runs on four hits in the first inning.
Haleigh Pourciau doubled in the first run of the game, and Schexnayder and Alexa Villar had run-scoring singles before Schexnayder scored on a passed ball.
“It sets the tone and it lets the defense, not relax a little bit, but kind of like, ‘hey, we’ve got this. This is our game,’” Fletcher said of the early lead.
Walker padded the lead with a three-run second, with all of the runs coming on a pair of home runs.
Gyvan Hammons had a one-out single, and with two out, Caitlyn Riche’ hit a two-run home run to left-center field.
Bailey followed with a solo shot to center to make the score 7-0.
“Usually when (Riche’) hits all those home runs, my mindset is just going up the middle, base hit, but … that was my pitch, and I just kind of went for it,” Baiey said.
Riche’ led off the fourth inning with a solo home run to right, pushing the lead to 8-0.
“(I was just) looking for something in my zone, and when I did, I just attacked the ball,” Riche’ said.
Bailey walked, Pourciau singled and Schexnayder grounded out to first, setting up Villar’s single up the middle for a run. Kyley Morris grounded out to second, and Madelyn Bourgoyne singled, pushing the lead to 11-0.
Live Oak stranded a pair of runners in the bottom of the fourth after Haleigh Cushingberry walked, Katie Van Der Mark reached on a fielder’s choice and Raelee Clark was hit by a pitch.
Miller knocked in the game’s final run after Alayna Daigrepont and Riche walked to open the top of the fifth inning.
Schexnayder retired Live Oak in order in the bottom of the fifth to end the game. Bailey struck out five and walked one in four innings.
“I’ll be honest,” Bailey said. “Today really wasn’t really my best day. I just went out there working the corners, the river and trusted my defense.”
Pourciau went 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, while Hammons was 3-for-4 with two runs and Riche’, Bailey and Villar each had two hits.
Haley Howitz gave up 13 hits, 11 runs and walked two in four innings to get the loss, while Gracie Bailey gave up two walks, a hit and a run in an inning of relief for Live Oak.
“I don’t want to take anything away from Lainee Bailey,” Prescott said. “She’s a good pitcher, and I think my girls still competed at the plate. We had a couple bad breaks, but that’s just something we’ve got to learn (from). Adversity’s what makes a team – how you respond to that. I think we can still grow from this game and learn a lot, and hopefully it makes us better because if you lose, then the only that you can accept is that we’ve got to get better for next game. I’m lucky to work with a group of girls that will do that.”
