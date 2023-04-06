DSHS-Walker Softball Hannah Capello

Walker's Hannah Capello winds up against Denham Springs last month.

 Photo courtesy of Candace Fruge'

Walker hit two home runs and Hannah Capello threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Lady Cats picked up a 4-1 win over Denham Springs in District 5-5A softball action Thursday at Walker.

The Lady Cats picked up a run in the first after Alexa Villar got a one-out single and Caitlyn Riche’ reached on an error. Villar moved to third on the play and later scored on a steal of home.

