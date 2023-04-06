Walker hit two home runs and Hannah Capello threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Lady Cats picked up a 4-1 win over Denham Springs in District 5-5A softball action Thursday at Walker.
The Lady Cats picked up a run in the first after Alexa Villar got a one-out single and Caitlyn Riche’ reached on an error. Villar moved to third on the play and later scored on a steal of home.
Walker got a double play to help get out of the second inning and padded the lead in the bottom as Kyley Morris led off with a solo home run for a 2-0 lead.
Isabella Watson singled and Logan Mansur doubled, but Watson was thrown out at the plate when Averie Ashford grounded into a fielder’s choice. Villar reached on an error to score another run for a 3-0 lead.
Kyla Ashford’s solo home run in the fifth made the score 4-0.
Makinley Harris’ solo home run to lead off the seventh accounted for the game’s final run.
Ashford went 2-for-4, Madison Wilcombe was 2-for-3 and Watson was 2-for-3 to lead Walker.
Harris, Emma Taucer, Eve Fruge’ and Hayden Averette had hits for DSHS.
Capello gave up four hits, six walks and struck out eight in a complete game win.
Allie Vicknair gave up 11 hits, four runs, no walks and struck out one in six innings to get the loss.
