WALKER -- The Walker softball team has used solid pitching and power hitting throughout the season, and the Lady Cats didn’t stray from the formula in Friday’s District 4-5A game against Denham Springs High.
Lainee Bailey and Ryann Schexnayder combined on a three-hitter and Bailey and Haleigh Pourciau hit home runs in a 5-0 win over the Lady Jackets at Randy Bradshaw Field.
“We did hit a lot more ground balls this game than we normally do, which is a good thing because that was one of goals,” Walker coach Hali Fletcher said after her team moved to 22-4 and 5-0. “But we played solid defense and hit the ball well.”
Denham Springs coach Leslie Efferson-Yellott spoke highly of the Lady Cats after the game.
“Walker’s amazing, they just really are,” she said after her team dropped to 11-11 and 0-5. “They’re all-around a great team from their pitching to their defense to their offense. There’s not a weak spot in the three components of the game for Walker, and that’s what all of us obviously strive for. Our game plan today was not to go in and trying to overswing. When you face a good pitcher like that that can move the ball that throws that hard, you have to kind of change your game plan, so we were just trying to stay shorter to the ball and not try to overswing. The tendency is to swing harder, try to overswing because the ball is coming faster. That’s the demise of many, many good hitters when that happens.”
Walker struck early as Alexa Villar, Caitlyn Riche and Bailey got three straight one-out hits in the bottom of the first.
Villar was thrown out at the plate on Bailey’s hit, but she moved to second on the throw before Pourciau followed with a two-run single up the middle for a 2-0 lead.
“That’s what we’ve been preaching to them is, yes a long ball is a great thing, but we do need to be able to put some base hits together, lay a couple of bunts down, move our runners when we need to because you’re not always going to be able to hit the long ball,” Fletcher said. “We try to be really aggressive on the basepaths, and if it’s a negative outcome, we’re not changing what we do.”
Denham got its first baserunner in the top of the third as Sydnee Cambre was hit by a pitch, but she was thrown out at third to end the inning after Makinley Harris hit a bloop single over shortstop.
“That was tough to have those baserunning breakdowns in such crucial parts of the game,” Yellott said. “That always is going to hurt you, and when you’re playing a good team like that, you can’t make mistakes. You’ve got to play good, fundamental softball for 21 outs, and offensively we tried to get a few things going, but when we did, we ran ourselves out of innings. That’s unfortunate. You can’t do that in big games.”
Walker padded the lead in the bottom of the third after Villar reached on an error and Bailey followed with a two-run home run to right-centerfield for a 4-0 lead.
“I was actually looking outside, and I got outside,” Bailey said of the home run pitch. “I was kind of on the plate, but that’s what I was looking for.”
The Lady Jackets stranded a pair of runners in the fourth as Charleigh Parolli walked to lead off the inning and Eve Fruge singled with two outs to put runners at first and third, but Sarah Lewis popped out to first to end the threat.
Cambre hit into a double play to end the top of the fifth after Chloe Bueche was hit by a pitch with one out.
Walker got the game’s final run on Pourciau’s solo home run to right field with two out in the bottom of the fifth.
Schexnayder got two strikeouts while stranding two runners in the top of the sixth after Harris reached on an error and Alexis Richardson singled. Walker left a runner on in the bottom of the sixth before Schexnayder retired the side in order in the seventh to end the game.
“Ryann does a great job,” Fletcher said. “She gets on their and she gets ground balls, pop-ups. That’s what she’s known for, and she does a really good job at it.”
Bailey gave up two hits and struck out six in five innings for the win, while Schexnayder gave up two hits and struck out three in two innings of relief.
“I was going up there throwing and trusting the defense,” Bailey said. “I think we did pretty well on defense today getting all the ground balls and outs and stuff.”
Allie Vicknair gave up nine hits and struck out two with no walks in a complete-game loss.
“I thought Allie did a great job,” Yellott said. “I don’t think she walked anybody, and she had a couple of strikeouts in big, key moments and she gave us a chance to win.”
“I’m trying to get them to learn to expect to win every game, because if you don’t walk into expecting to win every game, you’re not going to win games like this,” Yellott continued. “You just won’t. The thing I told them is that we’ve got to get to the point where we hate to lose more than we want to win, and I think that’s going to be big for our team.”
“I’m proud of them,” Yellott said. “I think they fought. I know we can get better with our fight. If we just go into games expecting to win, we’re going to be alright.”
