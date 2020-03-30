It didn’t take long for Denham Springs co-head coach Leslie Yellot to realize something was a little different about the St. Amant Invitational when her team arrived at Butch Gore Park for its game on March 13.
It started before the Lady Jackets even got inside the park.
“There were games going when we got there, then one of the coaches went in to go see what was going on with the other games, and they come back and they’re like ‘they have a clicker, and they’re counting people as they come in,’” she said.
Earlier in the day, Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered schools statewide closed in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. He also ordered a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people.
In that moment, the worlds of high school sports and real life collided for Yellot.
“It made it real,” Yellot said of the impact of the coronavirus, while praising the efforts of St. Amant coach Amy Pitre and her support staff for following protocols. “You knew, I think all of us, in watching the news and reading about what’s going on. You can only wrap your brain around that so much before it happens. Then you walk up and you’re having to walk through a gate with somebody counting you, and your parents aren’t allowed to get in the game. It’s surreal. The only thing you can do is be glad that you and your players can actually get in the park.”
Walker outfielder Savanah Stafford summed the situation up this way:
“It just made everything a little bit more serious than the fun atmosphere that it normally is,” Stafford said.
Controlling the crowd
While getting into the park and staying within the pre-determined crowd size was a challenge for teams and fans arriving after games started, that wasn’t the case for Live Oak, which had one of the first games of the day March 13, playing Vandebilt Catholic. LOHS was originally scheduled to face Destrehan, but a number of teams dropped out of the tournament after the statewide school shutdown.
“We went in, we were like, ‘you know there’s going to be changes, but at the end of the day, we’re focused on us and as long as we can go out and do our job, we’re going to do fine’” Live Oak coach Katie Roux said. “It doesn’t matter what is going on in the world right now, this is our two hours where we just get to play, and then when we can deal with the real world once we’re done.”
For Roux and her team, that came at the conclusion of their game.
“We were the first game, so it was pretty normal for us, but as soon as our game ended, there was a line outside waiting on us to leave, so we rushed out of there so the next fan group could come in,” Roux said.
Once Yellot found out there was a limit on the crowd size, she immediately messaged her team’s parents to make them aware of the situation. The Lady Jackets faced host St. Amant in their first game of the tournament on a field that was unoccupied when the team arrived.
Yellot said many of her parents backed their trucks and vehicles up to the fence and watched from there. It’s a strategy fans for other teams employed during the tournament in an effort to keep the crowd size down by not entering the park.
“Our fans, we knew ahead of time what field we would be on, so our trucks lined the whole outfield … they watched from the outfield, so that way whoever wanted to come, they could still come support the girls but be on the outside of the park,” Walker coach Hali Fletcher said.
Added Holden coach Linzey Bowers: “It was definitely an odd environment, but just to have the community out celebrating and being able to compete one last weekend – for now – it was special.”
Yellot said another reminder of the current situation came at the conclusion of their first game of the tournament when it came time for the postgame handshake.
“Instead of touching everybody’s hands, everybody was elbowing going through the line,” Yellot said. “That was super weird. I can’t say that I’ve ever experienced that, but that did happen.”
Playing in the face of uncertainty
The statewide school closure didn’t go into effect until March 16, but when word came down that Friday, coaches in the tournament were getting their teams ready to play, which made things interesting at times.
Yellot said she initially thought teams would be able to practice during the shutdown.
“They were like, ‘no school and we get to practice. Sweet!,’” Yellot said of her team. “I think they were kind of excited about it. It’s almost like Easter break. You have just softball to focus on, but then of course we found out that evening that wasn’t the case …”
“There’s so much going on, but the biggest thing we tried to tell the kids was this might be the last time we get to lace up for the season,” Yellot said. “You make the most of this opportunity and you do the best you can and leave everything on the field. Yes, this might be our last games. I don’t know that. I’m holding on to the hope that it’s not the case, and that’s where we need to stay as a team and not worry about whether this will be our last game. You just need to go out and play as hard as you can and give as much as you can to our team and let everything else fall where it may.”
Other coaches took the same approach with their teams.
“It was one of those things where I’m like look ya’ll, I really don’t know what to say because we really don’t know what’s going to happen next, but we’d rather play it like it’s our last,” Bowers said. “That’s something we talk about all the time is you don’t know when you’re going to have an injury. You don’t know when something’s going to happen. You don’t know when it’s going to be your last game, so you should be playing like that regardless. We really got to put that mindset to test that weekend.”
Added Fletcher: “We didn’t have answers for the kids, and that was the most difficult part. We still don’t have answers, but everyone’s in the same boat, so we looked at it as ‘this may be your last weekend’ – hopefully not. We pray that it’s not, but it very well may be. So we said, ‘you’re going to go out, and you’re going to play because you love the game.’ We’re not thinking of next week. We’re not thinking of the rest of the season right now. We’re thinking we have this opportunity to play the game that we love, we’re going to go out there and do that, because not everybody was given that opportunity.”
Playing another day
Coaches got a little clarity later Friday when they learned their teams would be allowed to play on Saturday.
“I would say thankful and blessed,” Fletcher said of getting the news. “I think that would be the words to describe it.”
Added Yellot: “I was thankful to God that our school board allowed our kids to play and that they were able to have that last weekend. That might be the last time they ever step on the field, and they understood that. I was thankful we got the opportunity, because there’s a lot of schools that did not.”
While the teams in the St. Amant Invitational were able to play Saturday, they did so under different circumstances. With several teams dropping out of the tournament, the event shifted from playing on four fields Friday to two on Saturday.
“They were still keeping count of how many people were entering the ballpark,” Fletcher said. “The crowd was OK on Friday. There were less people there on Saturday.”
Players and coaches counted as part of the mandated 250-person gathering while they were in the park, leading some teams to be a little creative with their pre-game warm-ups.
“We just hung out outside the field, but the thing about our team is we keep to ourselves pretty much normally, especially before games,” Roux said. “We try to take ourselves out of the day-to-day and start focusing on what we’re trying to accomplish. It was weird a little bit just because it was different, but as far as our team, it kind of fit right into what we do anyway …”
Fletcher said everyone at the tournament was on board with dealing with the crowd restrictions in part because everything was being done with the players in mind.
“Obviously there weren’t as many people as there normally would be at a tournament, but again, I think the beauty of it was everyone’s just thankful we’re able to play ball,” Fletcher she said. “The most important people to each player, hopefully attended … just family members …”
“They did do it very graciously,” Fletcher continued. “If a team wasn’t playing at the time, they asked them to warm up outside, which was good. It allowed more people to go and support the girls.
“Everyone was bought in. There was no second-guessing it. It was ‘these girls can play. We’re going to do whatever we can or whatever we have to do.’”
Late night, early morning
With the move to two fields for Saturday’s games, some shuffling of the day’s tournament schedule was also necessary.
The original start times for Live Oak’s games on Saturday were 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., but the team’s game against Holden – it’s first of the day – didn’t begin until about 7:30 as a result of games ahead of them going longer than expected.
Holden defeated Live Oak 7-6, but both teams still had games to play after that, which didn’t get rolling until about 9:45 p.m.
For Holden, the late game was against East Ascension, but the Lady Rockets arrived at the park at 3:30 p.m. with the expectation their game would start on time.
“We’d been there for forever, and we were just eager to play, I think,” Holden third baseman/pitcher Emma Hutchinson said. “But then again, we were kind of like, ‘No, we don’t want the game to end because it’s our last game – as of right now it’s our last game.”
The Lady Rockets eventually won the game 16-3, putting together a four-run sixth inning to end the game early on the mercy rule. The game ended after midnight, and Hutchinson said that made things interesting during the game.
“I think midway through (the game), someone (asked), ‘what time is it? We were like, oh it’s 11:30. We were all like, oh my gosh!’ You could definitely tell we were getting a little delusional because we were cheering off the wall, doing little 10-year-old cheers and screaming and going crazy.”
Meanwhile, Live Oak picked up a 7-4 win over Ascension Christian in another game that Roux said required a bit of a sense of humor given the situation and game’s end time.
“We just kind of made a joke about it,” Roux said. “What are you going to do in that situation? We were just like, ‘hey, if this is our last day to play for the next month, then we might as well go all the way to midnight.’ We kind of just made it funny because … you’ve got to find a positive in it.
“I think just considering the circumstances, it was easier to find the positive in it,” Roux continued. “During the day, all we wanted to do was go out and compete together, and we got an opportunity to do that. I love our team, and I love their positive attitudes that they bring no matter the circumstances. They stepped up, but I also think it was just fun to be with each other knowing that you never know when it’s going to be your last time. I think this whole thing gives good perspective for everybody … It’s kind of like a wake-up call for all of us how precious time is.”
Making the most of the situation
Knowing the season would be on hold at the conclusion of the tournament and realizing it could be the last games for seniors, those players were recognized during some games at the event.
Yellot said DSHS held a ceremony after its game with Vandebilt Catholic for senior players on both teams with parents presenting players with roses.
After their game with East Ascension, Holden’s seniors received white roses with purple ribbons.
“That was special,” Bowers said. “You hope that’s not the end for this group. They put in so much time and they’ve invested their whole lives into this program, and so this isn’t the way anybody wants their season to end, but I think they’ll be able to handle it. They’re tough. The sport teaches you a lot about things like this in life, and if anybody can handle adversity, it’s this group of kids.”
The games at Butch Gore Park took on some special meaning for Hutchinson, who started playing 10-under travel softball with the 007’s at the park as a youngster.
“That’s where I started playing, and so far, that’s where I played my last game, so I guess it’s very fitting and very full-circle for me,” Hutchinson said. “It was very bittersweet. I was there with a lot of St. Amant and EA girls and Walker girls that I grew up playing with, so it was very, very bittersweet for all of us.”
What’s next
That’s the biggest question facing coaches and athletes when it comes to the spring sports season. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association is hoping to resume the season April 14 if circumstances allow it.
In the meantime, coaches know we’re in different territory when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus.
“The not knowing is the frustrating part because you don’t know what to tell your kids,” Yellot said. “The hope for me was the fact that they said the word ‘postponed’ was in there when the LHSAA sent out their statement. I kept trying to tell my kids and their parents, ‘Look, we don’t know where this is going to go … Let’s just wait and see what happens, and I was hopeful when they said ‘postponed’. To me, that’s a big word for us and our season. It’s not canceled. It’s postponed. That still means there’s hope. I don’t know that it’s going to happen, but that’s the only thing I knew to tell my kids and their parents. Obviously, none of us have every lived through anything like this.”
“There’s no manual for what we’re doing, and all we can do is hope for the best and hope that this works out for our country, but also selfishly as a coach, I hope this works out for my athletes where we can actually finish the season and see what we can do with it.”
Added Bowers: “This isn’t the norm. It doesn’t happen. We had the flood but we knew give it a little bit of time, and we’re going to come back stronger, but the uncertainty is what has everyone having so many questions, but we’ve just got to take it a day at a time. Ultimately, it’s not up to us, and so we’re just going to follow the rules and do what we’re told and we’re going to do what we can. The most important thing is everyone’s safety right now. I’d be a fool to say that softball was the most important thing right now.”
