WALKER – Walker softball coach Hali Westmoreland said her team is going to have to take care of the little things in order reach what she called the team’s ‘major goal’ of returning to the state tournament.
Against Mount Carmel, they did just that as Kara Jones hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and Lainee Bailey and Ryann Schexnayder combined on a three-hitter in an 11-1 win over the Cubs in six innings Tuesday at Walker.
“The goal was come out, find quality pitches to hit, attack and play solid defense, and they did a really good job of that,” Westmoreland said after her team had 13 hits and moved to 4-1. “I’m proud of them. It was kind of a different start, and now they’re getting comfortable and playing their game. At the end of the day, that’s all I ask them to do.”
After Bailey retired the side in the top of the first inning, Walker went to work as Gyvan Hammons and Alexa Villar had consecutive singles. Hammons scored on Bailey’s sacrifice fly to right field for a 1-0 lead.
With two outs, Schexnayder singled up the middle and Caitlin Riche walked, setting up Jones’ grand slam to left-center field for a 5-0 lead.
“We’re definitely a team that feeds off of energy,” Jones said. “Even me, hearing my teammates cheer for me, that just makes me feel better. I feel like I can hit the ball anywhere.”
Mount Carmel picked up its run in the top of the second when Bella Mailhos walked, and Linda Hollander had a one-out single. A two-out walk loaded the bases.
Mailhos scored when a throw to third got away and she beat the throw to the plate.
Bailey, who finished with nine strikeouts with two hits, struck out the side in order in the third and stranded two runners in the fourth, enabling Walker to pad the lead into the bottom of the inning.
“It was an OK day,” Bailey said. “It started out OK. I had one inning where I kind of struggled a little bit, but I just played my game.”
With one out, Hammons swung at a pitch that was out of the zone, and it was dropped by the shortstop just behind third base. Hammons motored into second on the play and scored on Villar’s single up the middle for a 6-1 lead.
“With the way the pitcher was throwing it, it was a little slower speed coming at an arc,” Hammons said. “You’ve kind of just got to put the ball in play … Honestly, just contact is what I was looking for. It turned into something positive. That’s all I’m looking for.”
Villar scored on Alayna Daigrepont’s single for a 7-1 lead.
Mount Carmel stranded two in the top of the fifth, and Mya Vidrine led off the bottom of the inning with a double down the first base line. Jones followed with a home run to left-center for a 9-1 lead.
“I’m definitely looking for quality pitches seeing and knowing I can hit, and if it looks good, I’m swinging,” said Jones, who has three home runs this season.
Said Westmoreland: “Kara Jones has always swung the bat well, and we’ve always believed in her, but she hasn’t believed in herself, and now she’s finally believing in herself, and it’s really exciting to see that, especially her senior year. She’s seeing the ball well.”
Madelyn Bourgoyne followed with a double, and the Cubs replaced pitcher Olivia Bagnetto with Chloe Krey. One out later, Averie Ashford had a bunt single that hugged the third base line. With two outs, Bourgoyne scored on a passed ball for a 10-1 lead.
“When opportunity presents itself, I try to take advantage because they work really hard at practice,” Westmoreland said of getting some of her younger players into the game. “They prove themselves at practice, and I try to find them opportunities in the game.”
Schexnayder came on in the top of the sixth and gave up a leadoff single to Alexis Yuratich but retired the next three batters.
“They do a really good job, and they complement each other well,” Westmoreland said of Bailey and Shexnayder. “I’m glad they’re on our team.”
Daigrepont and Shexnayder walked to open the bottom of the sixth, and Bourgoyne’s one-out single ended the game on the mercy rule.
