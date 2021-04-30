SULPHUR -- Elise Jones didn’t have the best day at the plate, but she put the ball in play when it mattered most.
Because of that, the Lady Tigers are headed to the Class 2A state championship game.
Jones’ sacrifice fly to center field scored Addison Contorno for the game’s lone run in a 1-0 victory over Rosepine in the semifinals Friday at Frasch Park.
“It was exactly what I thought it would be,” said Doyle coach Amanda Decell, whose No. 2 Lady Tigers will meet No. 1 Many, a 16-5 winner over French Settlement in the other semifinal, at 3 p.m. Saturday for the state title. “It was two really good teams, and I knew it was going to be really close. I knew their pitcher was really good, and she did a phenomenal job today. It was going to come down to one run, and I knew that. One bonus of being home team is that you get that last at-bat, you get that last shot, so we had that advantage. I’m just proud of the girls for not giving up.
“We don’t like to struggle hitting,” Decell continued. “We’re used to hitting really well, so for us to struggle at the plate and still stay in the game and come through with a win, that’s a big deal for us.”
Doyle’s game-winning rally began when Contorno dropped a fly ball to fly ball into left field, got to second and motored into third when the throw from the outfield got away.
“I know that this was a big game, and it’s a big time, and I just needed to be smart and help the team win this game,” Contorno said. “They were making a lot of errors, so I took advantage of that, and I got to third on it.”
Said Decell: “That’s the goal of the whole game was just get it in play, and finally we were able to do that, and we made something happen.”
Rosepine elected to walk KK Savant and Madison Diaville to bring up Jones, who struck out with runners on second and third to end the bottom of the sixth inning after Shelby Taylor and Savant had singles.
Savant had two hits to lead Doyle, while Contorno, Marley Olivier and Taylor also had hits for the Lady Tigers.
Jones, who finished 0-for-3, drove a ball to center field, which was caught, allowing Contorno to score.
“It was like, ‘Wow!’ They really think I can’t do it,’” Jones said of her teammates being walked before her final at-bat. “I’m like, ‘I will prove to you.’ That gave me more motivation to just go out and just hit the ball. That just gets me more pumped than anything when they intentionally walk.”
“My first pitch was a curveball, but it was up a little bit, so I wasn’t going to swing, but he (umpire) called it a strike, so I was like, ‘OK’, and then she gave me another curveball and it didn’t rise,” Jones said. “I was on the plate already, so it looked down the middle. I was like, ‘OK. This is the pitch.’”
Doyle picked up the win as Rosepine’s Chloe Bennett struck out 15 while giving up five hits.
“She was a very good pitcher,” Jones said. “We didn’t lay off her rise ball, but her rise ball, she threw it for a strike, too, so that was very hard, and he (home plate umpire) was calling it, so we had to make a quick adjustment.”
“We knew going into this she was a really good pitcher, and we told ourselves we would give it one lineup through, and we would start trying to bunt, and that’s what we did,” Decell said. “We struggled bunting, but we knew that if could get the bunt down, if we could just get it in play then we would have a good chance to win. We kind of had to kind of had to change our approach in that sense. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to win. Whatever it takes to win.”
Olivier countered with a five-hitter with four strikeouts, and the Lady Tigers turned a pair of double plays behind her, getting the team out of the fifth and seventh innings.
“I felt good,” Olivier said. “I just knew that I had to keep pushing, keep doing my job, so my defense could do their job. We are a hitting team. We always come through with a hit, whether it be the first inning, fourth, or the last inning. In this instance, we got a hit in the last inning and won. That’s all that matters. I did my job and let my team do theirs.”
Jones said she and her teammates are ready for Saturday’s championship game, the Lady Tigers’ first since they won it all in 2018.
“I’m thinking we just go do it again,” Jones said with a smile. “Let’s win it again.”
