FRENCH SETTLEMENT – French Settlement had to put in a little extra work in its Class 2A regional playoff win over D’Arbonne Woods Charter, but Lady Lions coach Blake West is hoping the experience helps his team as the postseason continues.
Brooke Karpinski dropped a single just behind first base, scoring Ramsey Prejean as No. 8 FSHS scored a 5-4 win over the No. 9 Lady Wolves in eight innings Thursday at French Settlement.
“Heading into the quarterfinals, you play a game like this where you’ve got to show some toughness as a team, you’ve got to show some grit as a team, some resilience as a team, it can only help you,” West said after Emma Petite and Katie Harper combined on a three-hitter. “It puts your back against the wall. It forces teammates to have each other’s back to pick each other up. Time after time, kids are going up to the plate with pressure on them having to produce, and they did. They did exactly that. You can’t ask anything more out of this team than what they’ve done (Thursday) at the ballpark.”
“An eight (vs.) nine seed, you expect a good, close, competitive game, and that’s exactly what it was,” West continued. “You even got a little extra out of this one going into extra innings. It’s not exactly how we drew it up, but hey, after getting down 4-0 in the middle innings, we’ll take it. We just adopted the mindset of do what it takes to scratch a win here.”
French Settlement travels to take on No. 1 Many in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Saturday.
After FSHS pitcher Harper retired the Lady Wolves in order in the top of the eighth, Carmella Tranchina was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the inning, and Prejean reached on a fielder’s choice at second, moved to second on a passed ball and third on a wild pitch.
Brooke Dupuy walked and stole second, setting up Karpinski’s game-winning hit.
“I’ve been really struggling lately, and I’ve been needing to work on my swing, but when I got in the box, I knew that I had to do something to help my team, so I was really getting up there and just trying to scratch something through,” said Karpinski, who went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI as the Lady Lions collected nine hits.
FSHS trailed 4-3 going into the bottom of the seventh when Karpinski got a one-out single to left, Claire Cullen walked, and the runners moved up on a passed ball.
Stella Allison followed with a single to center field and moved to second on the throw, scoring Karpinski to tie the game at 4-4.
“I knew there was lot of pressure on me to try and get that tying run in, so I just had to go up there and just not really think about it and just do my job and try to get the run in,” said Allison, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Petite was intentionally walked to load the bases, and Addison McMorris grounded into a fielder’s choice at shortstop getting Cullen out at the plate.
Ava Acosta, who was 2-for-4 with a run, lined out to third to end the inning.
“We were definitely a little worried, but we had confidence in our teammates, and we were cheering each other on,” Allison said after the Lady Lions left the bases loaded. “We’ve got each other’s back.”
The Lady Lions stranded two in the bottom of the sixth after Petite led off with a single and Tranchina drew a two-out walk.
D’Arbonne Woods stranded a runner at third in the top of the seventh as Caroline McPherson led off with a double and moved over on Emma Newcomb’s sacrifice bunt. But FSHS got a pop-up to second and a grounder to short to end the inning.
D’Arbonne Woods snapped a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth as Chloe Edwards reached on an error, and Charley Alford was hit by a pitch. Kam Canterberry lined out to shortstop for the first out of the inning, but the runners moved up on an error.
With two out, Newcomb reached on an error on a grounder to third in which the throw to first was high, scoring the game’s first run. Newcomb stole second and Lylah Jones followed with an infield single for a 2-0 lead. Laynie Jones walked to load the bases, and West lifted Petite for Harper.
Olivia Roan followed with a single up the middle to drive in two runs for a 4-0 lead before Alicia Skains grounded out to third to end the inning.
FSHS responded in the bottom of the fifth as Acosta led off with a single, Prejean drew a one-out walk, and Brooke Dupuy followed with a double, cutting the lead to 4-2.
“The first two at-bats, I was noticing I was maybe not going for my pitch,” said Dupuy who was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. “I just got up there and I watched the first one, and I was like, ‘It’s OK. That’s not yours,’ and the second one, I knew it was my pitch, so I knew I had to put everything behind me and have confidence and just crush my pitch, so that’s what I did.”
Karpinski grounded to second, and Cullen followed with a single up the middle to make the score 4-3 before Allison grounded out to shortstop to end the inning.
Petite gave up a walk to lead off the game but settled in, retiring the Lady Wolves in order without giving up a hit until the four-run fifth. She gave up one hit, two walks and struck out four in 4.2 innings, while Harper got the win, giving up two hits and striking out one in three innings of relief.
“We had a game plan with both of them,” West said of his pitchers. “Both of them executed our game plan to perfection. Not a lot of hard hits. They got a lot of soft outs. In that inning where D’Arbonne scored some of their runs, we had a few miscues defensively.
“For the majority of this game, pitching (was) spot on,” West continued. “Couldn’t be more happy with it, and it really put us in a good spot to allow our offense to work and let us get back into this thing.”
Meanwhile, FSHS stranded two runners in the first, one in the second and had a runner thrown out at third to end the third inning.
McPherson gave up nine hits, five runs, six walks and struck out one in 7.1 innings to get the loss.
“She did a good job of kind of keeping us off balance,” West said. “We went up there kind of hacking, swinging at some pitches that maybe we shouldn’t have been swinging at. We weren’t as selective as we should have been early on, but later in the game, I really felt like our team made some good adjustments at the plate. We became a lot more selective. We started seeing the ball better and getting some good, solid base hits through.”
