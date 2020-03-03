Springfield got a combined three home runs from Crissy and ReNay Edwards, but couldn't avoid the big inning in an 18-8 loss to St. Charles Catholic on the road Monday.
Springfield led 1-0 in the first inning before St. Charles scored five in the bottom to take a 5-1 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs answered to tie the game at 5-5 in the top of the second, but St. Charles picked up four in the bottom of the inning. Springfield got one in the top of the third before St. Charles put the game out of reach with a seven-run third for a 16-6 lead.
Crissy Edwards went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs, six RBIs and three runs, and ReNay Edwards went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs and an RBI.
Maddie Ridgedell and ReNay Edwards pitched for the Lady Bulldogs.
