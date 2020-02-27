Springfield softball coach Ashley Ledet isn’t hiding anything when it comes to this season’s team.
“I look at this year as kind of a re-build year for us,” said Ledet, who lost seven seniors from last season’s Class 2A state regional playoff team, along with All-Parish selection Tabby Lobell, who opted not to play her senior season. “We’re really young.”
The Lady Bulldogs’ roster will be made up of three seniors, four juniors, six sophomores and six freshmen, with some of those players having no varsity experience.
However, Ledet said this season is still important for the program, especially after last season’s 6-5 loss to Fisher in the regional round which the Lady Bulldogs lost with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
“That was a goal that wasn’t accomplished, so we spend this year re-building, re-setting goals and kind of seeing what we’re capable of this year to see what some of our long-term goals should be for these younger groups,” Ledet said.
Eight players will join the team at the conclusion of basketball season, and Springfield will look to Re’Nae Edwards, and freshmen Chloe Romano and Maddie Ridgedell in the circle.
“We’re definitely looking for Re’Nae to kind of take that role and lead us through the circle, but as we get into the season, I would love to see some split time between her and Ridgedell,” Ledet said. “It’s worked OK for us in the past. I also want to try to prevent injury and overuse there with that.”
Defensively, senior Haley Harden, a transfer from Maurepas, and Romano are working at first, freshman Shelby Chatellier and sophomore Breanna Bischoff are at second, Chrissy Edwards is at shortstop, Romano and Harden are at third, while sophomore Jade Brignac moves from second base to catcher.
“They’re going to do good things defensively,” Ledet said. “They can make plays. They know the game. They can do that. It’s just a matter of making sure that if we do face some good offensive teams, which we will. We have to prepare them for their future. So, when we’re facing those strong-offensive teams, just keep in mind that’s what they are – they’re a powerhouse – and we’re going to play the defense the best way that we can, and the plays will come. They’ll happen.”
Olivia Wall, Almira Brown and Olivia Davis make up the current outfield, but that could change once the basketball players join the team.
Springfield opens the season Feb. 27 hosting Lakeshore and also face Sumner, St. Charles, Loranger and St. John of Plaquemine before opening District 10-2A play against Doyle on March 10. The Bulldogs also compete in tournaments at Sumner and Live Oak and has games against Albany, Pine, Ponchatoula, Maurepas and Hammond.
“Our district grew a little bit, so that made us lose a few (non-district) competitors who we normally see, and then I also tried to set it up with some other teams who are in our same position – trying to grow, trying to learn, full of young kids, or just little high school experience,” Ledet said. “Some have been playing softball their whole lives, but not at the high school level, but I still kept some what I consider powerhouses in there. There’s Ponchatoula and St. Charles, and just teams that you need to play and teams that you need to learn from, teams that you want to compete against so that you can see where the bar is – what the ultimate goal is, where you want to try and be.”
Ledet said the team’s youth could work to its advantage at some points this season.
“I think they’re all fighters because they’re young, so they still have the passion for softball,” she said. “They still have that love for softball. I felt like that was our biggest thing that was missing from our team last year. Just some heart, drive and passion. With these young girls, they still have all that. They want to get out here and they want to work every day, three hours a day or whatever it is. They want to put the work in, so I think for them it’s just a matter of being resilient throughout the season.”
Ledet is also keeping in mind this season will be one of learning for her team.
“I think my expectations for us is to learn, to learn softball, to learn what our job is when the ball’s hit, to learn that every single person on the field has a job,” she said. “You know the quote that goes ‘if you’re not catching the ball, you’re backing it up. If you’re not backing up, you’re getting ready to catch it. If you’re not doing that, then you’re in the dugout cheering on your teammates. Everyone has a job.’
“I think the expectations here are to learn and to grow and to be open to that and to not be satisfied with where they are in their softball careers, not to be satisfied with their skill level, to work hard and to fight to be a better team,” Ledet said. “When you have six sophomores and six freshmen, those numbers can be powerful in a year or two. It’s just you have to put in the work and be resilient while you’re the freshman and while you’re the sophomore if you want that payoff your senior and junior year.”
