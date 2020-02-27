WALKER – The goals and aspirations for Walker High’s program remain the same as a year ago.
The only difference is the Lady Cats showed exactly how close the program was to obtaining them.
“That’s the end goal,” Walker’s fourth-year coach Hali Fletcher said of reaching the state tournament in Sulphur and winning a state championship. “We know there’s the small goals we have to accomplish before getting there. That’s taking it game by game and we learn something, win or lose.”
Walker (24-10) experienced a memorable turnaround in its fortunes last season with a 14-win improvement that not only included the Lady Cats winning the District 4-5A championship with a 7-1 mark, but was also highlighted by a run to the state tournament – the first for the school in 16 years.
While they were in Sulphur, the Lady Cats competed favorably before falling to eventual state champion St. Amant, 2-1, in the state semifinals.
“We keep preaching to them that pressure is privilege,” said Fletcher, the 2019 Livingston Parish Coach of the Year. “There’s pressure on them from the outside looking in based off of last season. That has no relation to what’s going to happen this season. Everything has to be earned, nothing will be given to them.
“You have pressure on you, it’s a good thing, the target’s on your back,” Fletcher said. “It’s motivation without having to say anything. They want to get there. They want to get back. But they know they’ve got to work for it.”
If the summer and offseason workouts were any indication this year’s Walker team doesn’t appear satisfied by last year’s accomplishments.
Fletcher said her team benefitted immensely from working with new strength coach Bret Miguez with improved results in their overall speed, strength and flexibility.
Expect to see the Lady Cats be able to unleash a little more power in their bats and take advantage of their increased speed on the base paths.
“That was the missing piece that we had,” Fletcher said. “He’s (Miguez) hard core and really good. After the first couple of weeks of practice they weren’t even tired. The fall was tough and every time it was extremely difficult, they would say this is a step to get there (Sulphur).
“We didn’t have to keep telling them what to do, they knew it,” Fletcher said. “We have such a great group of kids. They’re special together. They do everything together. Even outside of softball its them against the world and I’m excited to see their hard work pay off.”
With as many as six freshmen in the starting lineup a year ago Walker showed the future was extremely bright and certainly backed up that claim.
The Lady Cats return five players who were named first team All-District 4-5A, another who was second team and two more that were second team All-Parish.
“It’s super exciting,” said Fletcher, who is assisted by Kaylee Guidry and Madison Jannise. “What’s even more exciting is we have some that didn’t see the field as much last year and have developed just as much as those that did. I’m anxious to see if the puzzle’s put together correctly, to see how they produce. They want it. They want it bad.”
While Walker has the majority of the same faces returning it’s the players that may have served in secondary roles last season that’s got Fletcher beaming.
That’s meant increased competition in practice, players pushing one another for playing time, which should translate into improved depth this season.
“Knowing the culture they’ve help create themselves every day somebody’s competing for a position,” she said. “It’s never given. They’re competing for the position, not competing against their teammate. That’s what helps them stay so close-knit but still wanting the same goal at the end of the day.”
With all three of its top pitchers back Walker will have depth in the circle with the ability to provide a different matchup with each of them for the opposition.
Sophomore Lainee Bailey is coming off a season in which she was the District 4-5A MVP, an honor that also includes her hitting, but she combines with fellow sophomores Haleigh Pourciau (first team All-District and All-Parish) and left-hander Ryann Schexnayder, another first-team All-District pick, along with senior Mary Hughes to form the nucleus of a strong pitching staff.
“All three are totally different and have all gotten stronger and their stamina’s out of this world,” Fletcher said of Bailey, Pourciau and Schexnayder. “They’ve all gotten more spin on the ball. We don’t have an ace. We have a person that’s going to be the best against the batters we’re going to face at that time.”
Walker returns nearly its entire infield with plenty of other players pushing for playing time.
First-team All-District and second team All-Parish catcher Alayna Daigrepont is back at catcher with freshman Caitlyn Riche serving as a back-up at that position along with second base.
“Alayna’s stepped up and is leading defense,” Fletcher said. “She’s taking ownership and being that true definition of that catcher leading a team.”
Schexnayder, Pourciau and Bailey have all played first base when not pitching and will also have Hughes and junior Jalynn Gilmore in the mix.
Pourciau plays third when not pitching, along with Bailey, with sophomores Kara Jones and Alexa Villar providing depth at that spot, while sophomore Madelyn Bourgoyne will start at shortstop with senior Baton Rouge Community College signee Brennan Jones behind her.
Brennan Jones is also a candidate to play second base along with Kara Jones, sophomore Sierra Vince, Villar and freshman Caitlyn Riche.
The outfield features returning first-team All-District choice senior Savanah Stafford in center, while sophomore Gyvan Hammons will play in right and junior Mackenzie Spangler and Kara Jones battling for the nod in right field.
“One of the benefits we had last year that we were so young they didn’t realize how big of a stage Sulphur was,” Fletcher said. “They took it as another game, ‘let’s go’. Now they understand that’s a big stage. We still have to stay within what we do, but they’ve got their feet wet. They’re hungry and want to keep pushing.”
