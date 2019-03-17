SULPHUR – Walker High maintained its torrid pace by winning all three of its games in the Sulphur High Tournament over the weekend.
The Lady Cats (13-5) extended their win streak to five straight games with wins over Alexandria Senior High (13-3), St. Mary’s of Natchitoches (6-1) and Kinder (10-4).
Walker hosts Central in District 4-5A play at 5 p.m. Tuesday and travel to Denham Springs for a 5 p.m. matchup Thursday.
Pitcher Hailey Pourciau picked up two of her team’s wins with Lainey Bailey also getting a win in a starting role.
Walker broke open a 3-3 tie with Alexandria, batting around during a six-run fifth inning and adding another four runs in the sixth for the run-rule victory.
Alayna Daigrepont led Walker’s 16-hit attack with a 4-for-5 performance that included a double, while Laynie Jones, Lainee Bailey, Ryann Schexnayder and Madelyn Bourgoyne all had two hits.
Both of Bailey’s hits were doubles with Daigrepont also picking up a double and Laynie Jones stealing a pair of bases.
Pourciau allowed five hits, two earned runs, walked two and struck out four.
Gyvan Hammons’ 3-3 effort topped Walker’s 10-hit output against St. Mary’s, scoring two runs and stealing a pair of bases. Savanah Stafford went 2-4 with a run and stolen base and Daigrepont led off the third inning with a home run.
Bailey yielded five hits, walked five and struck out six while Schexnayder allowed four hits and two walks in relief.
Walker jumped out to a commanding 7-0 lead the in the first inning over Kinder, adding another run in the third and two more in fifth inning.
For the third game the Lady Cats reached double digits in hits with 11 where Bree Brown led the way with a 3-3 performance, a fifth-inning homer and scored three runs.
Stafford, Laynie Jones, Daigrepont and Schexnayder all collected two hits with Schexnayder scoring three runs.
Pourciau yielded two runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out four with Schexnayder finishing up with two runs on two hits. She struck out two.
