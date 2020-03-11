GONZALES – Without the safety net of a year ago in the circle Denham Springs High’s softball team has walked more of a tight-rope this season.
The Lady Jackets, who hadn’t trailed in Wednesday’s road contest at East Ascension, suffered one of the cruelest fates in allowing a pair of runs in the bottom for the seventh, including a two-out, walk-off single, in dropping a 10-9 decision to the Lady Spartans.
“Adversity shows your true character,” Denham Springs coach Leslie Yellot said. “Last year I felt like we didn’t have to fight as hard defensively. This year we’ve got to get to a point where they want the ball. Play confident and want the ball. We have some young kids out there.”
Denham Springs (2-6-1) took a 9-5 lead – its biggest of the game – into the bottom of the sixth inning where the Lady Jackets had added a pair of unearned runs.
East Ascension (2-5) pulled within a run in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out, bases-loaded triple that was just out the reach of a diving Denham Springs center fielder Emma Taucer in right-center field.
Denham Springs, which collected 10 hits, went scoreless in the top of the seventh for only the second time in the game.
That kept the door ajar for East Ascension, which scored seven of its runs with two outs.
The Lady Spartans tied the game at 9-9 on a sacrifice bunt attempt that went awry when a throwing error brought home the tying run.
Freshman pitcher Charity Trahan was thrust into her first varsity action of the season for the Lady Jackets and recorded the second out of the inning on a strikeout. But Jada Goodlow, the third-place batter in EA’s lineup, laced a 0-1 pitch from Trahan off the fence in center to drive in the winning run from third base.
“In my opinion she gave us a chance to win,” Yellot said of Trahan, who came in relief of Raegan Drummond.
Eve Fruge’s sacrifice fly highlighted a three-run first inning with an RBI-single and Taucer added an infield single that drove in another run.
First baseman Charleigh Parolli singled in a run in the second and Taucer (2-for-4) added her second RBI in the fourth inning that made it 5-2.
EA tied the game at 5-5 with a three-run fourth inning; a two-run single to left and a wild pitch with a runner at third base.
The Lady Jackets responded with a pair of runs in the fifth when third baseman Alexis Richardson (2-4) delivered a two-RBI single to left and Drummond made it stand up when she took over for starter Lakin Fletcher with two runners on and two outs in the fifth.
Drummond’s first pitch resulted in a pop out to shortstop Paige Luquette.
Denham Springs stretched its lead to four runs in the sixth but in what was a reoccurring theme, left a pair of runners stranded in scoring position.
The Lady Jackets, who added nine stolen bases to their 10-hit total, finished with 12 runners left in scoring position and 13 left on base.
Designated player Desiree O’Neall joined Luquette, Richardson and Taucer as players with multiple hits.
“We’re hitting the ball, we’re crushing the ball and that wasn’t our best offensive game,” Yellot said. “We left a lot of runners stranded where we’ve been pushing in those runs.”
Denham Springs’ defense also committed five errors, including one in the fateful bottom of the seven, and the Lady Jackets pitching staff walked six batters.
“If we just clean it up a little bit, we win ball games,” said Yellot, who had four players, including two starters, miss the game because of the flu. “We’re going to have runs scored against us. We just have to do the little things correctly and we have a chance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.