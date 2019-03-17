SULPHUR – Denham Springs wrapped up a perfect 3-0 showing, the first in six years, in the Sulphur High Tournament with a hard-fought 2-0 victory Saturday over Montgomery.
The Lady Jackets (12-2) also defeated previously unbeaten North DeSoto 11-0 and Alexandria 7-3, pushing their win streak to six games going into this week’s pair of District 4-5A games.
Denham Springs travels to Live Oak on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and will host Walker at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Senior pitcher Natalie Parker ran her season record to 10-2 with victories in all three games.
In her team’s final game with Montgomery, Parker allowed four hits and struck out three.
Parker began with a 3-hit shutout of North DeSoto with 11 strikeouts.
She followed that up in the win over Alexandria by scattering six hits and striking out 10.
Denham Springs scored single runs in the first and fifth innings to turn back Montgomery with Rayne Minor and Haley Thomas each scoring a run.
Minor was part of a 14-hit offensive outburst against North DeSoto, leading the way with a 4-for-5 effort, two RBIS and scoring two runs.
Denham Springs snapped a scoreless tie with four runs in the fourth, added three more in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Madilynn Bulot added three hits, a double and scored three times, while Charleigh Parolli and Alexis Richardson each had two hits.
Parolli drove in three runs and Richardson homered and drove in a pair of runs. Paige Luquette also homered for the first time in her career and drove in two runs.
Parker got early support in the win over Alexandria when DSHS scored four times in the first inning and led 7-1 through four innings.
Parker also helped herself at the plat with two hits, a double and three RBIs and Minor also doubled and singled and four plate appearances.
