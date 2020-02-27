DENHAM SPRINGS - There’s no true way to underscore the impact pitcher Natalie Parker and outfielder Rayne Minor had on the success of Denham Springs High’s team a year ago.
The Yellow Jackets were in contention for the District 4-5A championship, falling to Walker in the final game, and advanced to the Class 5A state quarterfinals where they competed favorably on the road in a 6-2 loss to eventual state runners-up Barbe.
With two of the program’s pillars having graduated and playing in junior college, Denham Springs realizes the importance of being able to replace the respective talents of the aforementioned players with a greater sense of team to help the program maintain its current status.
“You can’t replace experience,” said Denham Springs coach Leslie Yellot, who is entering her fourth season after as 23-7 mark a year ago. “The expectations are so much higher than they were before. That goal is there. They understand that it’s attainable and it’s concrete. It’s something we strive for every year.
“The girls that were a part of it, they get how amazing of an experience it is,” she continued “Once you see it and feel it, it’s something you want to be able to have that experience again. They really are driven.”
The opportunity for new players to take the wheel of program will be prevalent this year starting with senior shortstop Paige Luquette, an LSU Eunice signee.
Luquette was selected first team Class 5A All-State, All-Parish and All-District 4-5A after batting .341 with 29 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.
“They understand we’re in a different place,” Yellot said of her team that returned three seniors and added another senior during preseason drills. “The upperclassmen understand we lost some key positions. Rayne batted .623 and on average Natalie made half of our outs with 11 strikeouts a game.
“Defensively we didn’t have to field as many balls or catch as many line drives,” Yellot said. “We didn’t have a lot of opportunities to make mistakes. We’re young this year. We’re going to have to be better on offense and defense. That’s the bottom line. We have to make routine plays, not the ESPN plays, and play smart softball.”
Luquette finds herself squarely in the middle of arguably the greatest strength – the infield - of this year’s Denham Springs team.
The Lady Jackets return second team All-District first baseman Charleigh Parolli (.318 batting average, no errors), sophomore honorable mention All-District third baseman Macie Langlois (.310, 21 RBIs) and senior catcher Emma Hymel (.362), a second team All-District selection.
Yellot said there are other players that figure into the team’s plans in the infield.
With Langlois expected to pitch, Parolli would shift to third base and thus allow sophomore Sydnee Cambre to play third base. Cambre’s also penciled in to alternate at second base with freshman Eve Fruge’.
Junior McKenzie Redmond will serve as a utility player of sorts, able to help out at first base or in the outfield in the event Perolli’s at third base.
“We can’t make mental errors,” Yellot said. “We have to physically make all of the routine plays and we have to stay on top of our game and understand each situation in the game.”
Two-thirds of the outfield returns with junior right fielder Alexis Richardson headlining that group.
Richardson was a second-team All-District and honorable mention All-Parish choice after batting .324 (.541 slugging percentage) with 14 RBIs.
Yellot said Richardson and Redmond could play either corner outfield spot while senior Gabby Parsons, the starting left fielder last season, is expected to move to center.
The Lady Jackets will also count on junior Noelle Vona, sophomore Angel Dowdy and freshman Emma Taucer to provide depth throughout the year.
With Denham Springs riding Parker all the way to the state quarterfinals, the Lady Jackets will have an expressively different look in the circle this season.
Yellot lauded the late addition of senior Lakin Fletcher in February to a position that will try and utilize the abilities of Langlois, sophomore Raegan Drummond and freshman Charity Trahan.
“We will definitely utilize the entire staff,” Yellot said. “We’ll have to, in order to change speeds on people and have them see something different. We’ll have to mix them in.”
Yellot explained that Fletcher was part of the program as a freshman but decided to focus her efforts with the school’s bowling team.
Given the inexperienced look at the staff coming into the season, Yellot said the team welcomed Fletcher back to the team.
Drummond was primarily a junior varsity pitcher last season, while Langlois primarily played third base and this marks Trahan’s first season in the program.
“Lakin coming back is a big addition,” Yellot said. “She does a good job of keeping the ball low and has decent velocity. She’s got a pitcher’s mentality. She doesn’t get out there and panic and get the job done.”
Yellot said the offense this season will have to increase its productivity to offset the loss of Parker, who helped keep DSHS in a lot of low-scoring games that included 11 shutouts. She also hit for a high average and was among the team’s chief power threats as well.
Yellot believes the element of the home run will be a part of this year’s lineup with several sources emerging as Richardson, Luquette, Langlois, Parolli and Redmond among those capable of supplying power and driving in runs.
“We’re going to have to try and outhit last year’s team because we’re going to need to score more runs, that’s going to be key,” Yellot said. “If we can produce more runs, be smart on the bases and make routine plays, I think we’ll be OK.
“You’re only as strong as your weakest link,” Yellot said. “We can’t have a weak link in the chain. We all have to be strong pieces to the puzzle. They understand they’re going to have to carry more weight, every single one of them.”
