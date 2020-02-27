Second-year French Settlement softball coach Blake West didn’t need any prompting when talking about the when and where regarding when the Lady Lions’ season has ended the past two years – on the road at Kinder in the regional round both times.
So, he figures the Lady Lions have to change their luck a bit this season, and that includes getting into the playoffs as a higher seed.
“I think we’ve got to take care of business during the regular season,” West said. “We have to push for one of those top eight seeds. If we can do what we need to do as a team; if we can control our own destiny and position ourselves well for the playoffs, then when playoffs get here, I believe things will take care of themselves, and we’ll be poised to make a deep run.”
French Settlement looks to make that run with a roster that features just two seniors. There are several veteran players, starting with sophomore pitcher Britney Melton, who’s started on the varsity level since she was in junior high. Eighth-grader Emma Petite could also see time in the circle.
“It gives us someone that we can really lean on day-in-day out from game-to-game,” West said of Melton. “I feel like it really takes so much pressure off the defense. It takes a lot of pressure off of the coaching staff just knowing the stability that we’ll have in the circle, knowing the production and the high level that she’s going to produce at and the quality of work she’s going to give us game to game.
“She’s going to be our workhorse this year for sure,” West said. “She kind of just took it and ran with it last year, and I’m expecting a lot of the same out of her this year.”
Sophomore Carmella Tranchina, a starter since eighth grade, returns at catcher, while eighth-grader Addison McMorris will be at first. Jaden Breaux or Emma Petite will play at second while sophomore Claire Cullen moves to shortstop from first base, and senior Sarah Petite at third rounds out the infield.
“I feel like we could be well-balanced defensively,” West said. “We’ve got a lot of experience in key spots. I believe Claire Cullen’s going to do just fine at shortstop replacing Payton Clouatre, and at second, I feel like we have enough depth that somebody is going to step up on this team and lock down second base this year.
“It’s going to be kind of riding the hot hand,” West said. “Maybe if somebody’s really tearing it up at the plate and we need to get them lineup, they could go there, or just defensively, if they’re just making some plays, they’ll get playing time.”
In the outfield, senior Carley Roddy moves from second base to play left field, while junior Blair Henderson returns in centerfield. Junior Alexia Guidry, freshman Brooke Dupuy and Emma Petite could all see playing time in right field.
“I feel like we have some depth this year,” West said. “I feel like we’ve got several girls that can play multiple positions and give us good, quality work no matter where they’re at.”
West is also hopeful the Lady Lions can produce offense in multiple ways this season.
“I feel like we can be a pretty balanced offensive team this year,” he said. “I feel like we’ve got some girls that can do a little bit of everything. We’ve got one or two that can hit for power. We have a few that can play small ball when we need it, and we have a couple that can hits the gaps. I feel like if they continue to grow and they continue to work hard and put in the work they’ve been putting in and dedicating themselves to it, then offensively, we can score runs in a variety of ways this year.”
French Settlement opens the regular season against three-time defending Class B state champion Holden and also has games against Live Oak, Albany and Plaquemine before beginning District 10-2A play.
“I feel like there’s not any lay-up games, any days off, any breaks in the schedule,” West said. “We’re going to come out, and we’re going to play teams that can compete right off the bat. We’ll play them right into district. We’ll play them through district. We’ll play them into April right into playoffs.”
A focal point for the team this season is putting together complete games after losing a number of close contests last season, especially in district play.
“I think one thing we’re pushing is just play a complete game,” West said. “From start to finish, play all seven innings. Play to win, stay aggressive. Something I’ve been trying to push to them is usually the aggressor always wins. If you can be the aggressor, if you can put the pressure on the other team, force the other team to beat you.
“Force the other team to make mistakes that they have to overcome,” West said. “If we can do that, if we can play complete ball games and force the other team to beat us and not have that one inning where we give a team breaks or we let a team back into the game, then we’ll be able to close out a lot of these close games and come out on the right side, unlike we were doing last year.”
West is focused on getting the season started.
“I feel like they’re ready to go, and I’m expecting a lot out of them,” West said. “I’m absolutely expecting playoffs again, and I would love to win a few games in the playoffs and just see what happens.”
