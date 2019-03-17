The French Settlement softball team went 2-1 in the Tournament of Grace in Alexandria over the weekend.
The Lady Lions picked up a 5-0 win over Southwood and a 12-2 victory over Westminster Academy on Saturday after opening the tournament with an 11-9 lost to Pitkin on Friday.
FSHS 5, SOUTHWOOD 0
Britney Melton hurled a four-hitter with seven strikeouts to get the win, and Sarah Petite had a two-run home run in the sixth inning to cap the scoring after FSHS jumped ahead with a three-run third.
Payton Clouatre went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs and Claire Cullen was 1-for-3 as FSHS had three hits while taking advantage of three errors.
FSHS 12, WESTMINSTER 2
The Lady Lions led 9-0 after two innings, including a six-run first, to spark the win, while collecting 13 hits.
Emma Petite was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, while Carmella Tranchina, Sarah Petite and Cullen each had two hits and an RBI. Addison McMorris had two RBIs.
Melton had a home run and struck out nine while giving up five hits and two runs for the win.
PITKIN 11, FSHS 9
The Lady Lions led 6-2 before Pitkin used a seven-run fourth to take control of the game.
Clouatre and Cullen had home runs for FSHS, while Sarah Petite was 3-for-4 as FSHS had 10 hits.
Melton gave up 11 runs and two walks in the loss.
