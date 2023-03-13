The French Settlement softball team went 2-1 in the Brusly Tournament over the weekend, defeating University High 15-2 and Thibodaux 16-1.
Catholic of Pointe Coupee scored a 2-0 win over the Lady Lions.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 15, UNIVERSITY 2
Emma Petite and Jillian Cullen combined on a four-hitter, while the Lady Lions had 12 hits and scored in every inning but the fifth.
Ava Acosta went 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, Stella Allison was 2-for-4 with an run and an RBI, while Brooke Dupuy had five RBIs to pace the Lady Lions.
Petite walked one and struck out four in two innings, while Cullen gave up four hits, two runs, no walks and struck out three in three innings of relief.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 16, THIBODAUX 1
Petite hurled a two-hitter with no walks and three strikeouts in three innings as the Lady Lions scored in every inning, putting the game away with 10 in the third.
Acosta was 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI, Allison went 2-for-2 with two runs and four RBIs, Dupuy went 1-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs, Addison McMorris went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Ramsie McMorris was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run as FSHS had 11 hits.
CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE 2, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 0
Malloy Miles gave up three hits, two runs, five walks and struck out nine in a complete game loss.
Catholic-PC got two runs on a walk and two singles in the third inning as the teams combined for eight hits.
French Settlement had five hits with Petite going 2-for-2 to lead the team.
