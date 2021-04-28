It’s been two years since the Holden softball team won its last state championship thanks to last season’s COVID-19 shutdown, but there’s one thing the Lady Rockets haven’t forgotten.
“It’s like it’s been so long, and on paper we’re the three-time defending state champs,” Holden coach Linzey Bowers said. “It’s been so long, so we’re very grateful to get to play this year.”
The Class B No. 2 Lady Rockets face No. 3 Florien at 3 p.m. Thursday on Field 16 at Frasch Park in Sulphur as part of the state tournament. The winner advances to the state championship game against the Anacoco-Quitman winner at 3 p.m. Saturday on Field 17.
The Lady Rockets have a different look since their last championship run in 2019, mainly because of the losses of pitcher Olivia Lackie, catcher Ashley Fogg and third baseman/pitcher Emma Hutchinson, all of whom are playing college softball, with Lackie at South Alabama, Fogg at Northwest Florida and Hutchinson at Louisiana Tech.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s a new cast,” Bowers said of a roster that features just three seniors. “It’s all the same kids, but different positions, different roles and different jobs, different pieces that have made us successful this year. It’s definitely going to look a lot different.”
“Fortunately, they’ve been playing together for a while, and they just keep getting better, which is what you like to see as a coach,” Bowers said.
Taylor Douglas stepped in in the circle and has handled the majority of the team’s pitching duties, throwing a pair of perfect games this season.
“She stepped in with big shoes to fill, but this is her first go at state,” Bowers said. “She hit in the lineup last time we were at state in 2019, but she’s got the ball this year, so she’s ready to rock and roll.”
“She gives us a really good shot to win in the circle,” Bowers continued. “She’s a competitor. I have to remind myself that this is her first year on the mound at the high school level, so we took a few lumps just getting her conditioned to be able to go seven innings, (and) 14 innings on tournament days, but she’s grown a lot as a pitcher. She’s grown a lot as a player this year, and I think she’s mentally locked in, and she’s ready to go.”
Kamrynn Ouber is the team’s catcher, with Maddie McDonald at third, while veterans Olivia Barnes at short, Kacey Breithaupt at second and Taylor Barfield, round out the infield.
The outfield has had different looks as well, with Ava Rousell in left, Gracie Duffy in center and Emma Wilson in right. Bowers said senior Aubrey Haltom and eighth-graders Raievah Craddock and Hailey Galyean have also come in as defensive replacements.
“All of these kids, they’ve won state before, every single kid on this team except those eighth-graders,” Bowers said. “They’re still so young, and they’re excited. They know they’re going to war, and they’re anxious to get there and play again this year.”
Douglas has also gotten it done at the plate with 25 home runs in the leadoff spot, while Duffy has 11 as the team’s No. 2 hitter in the lineup.
“Taylor comes in and sets the tone,” Bowers said. “She’s the leadoff batter, and she gives you her best at-bat every time. She definitely doesn’t get cheated on her swing. She gets her money’s worth. There have been a lot of games where we’ve started off with a home run, and that’s huge. That’s huge momentum.
“(Duffy’s) had an incredible offensive season also,” Bowers continued. “To be able to protect your power in the lineup like that with more power …”
Bowers also mentioned Rousell, Breithaupt, Anna Hutchinson and Wilson have hit home runs this season.
The Lady Rockets will also take the field in Sulphur playing with last season’s seniors, who didn’t get a chance to defend their state title, on their minds.
“They were awesome leaders, and I think that just speaks to them as leaders is that we had kids ready to step up right after they graduated,” Bowers said. “They’ve laid the framework, and now these kids have bought in. Under that kind of leadership, they file in and expect the same things to happen.”
Bowers said the Lady Rockets have worked in scrimmage type situations in practice the past few weeks to get ready for the state tournament.
“Getting there is a goal, and it’s win or go home, so we’re taking advantage of every opportunity we have at practice and just trying to create that championship environment at practice this week, so that when we get to Sulphur this week, we’re not surprised,” Bowers said. “Those kids have been there in that situation before, but it’s been two years, so it’s just making sure we create those pressure situations at practice -- you’ve got to do it right now or your season’s over, and I think these kids are determined to make sure they go out with a bang.”
