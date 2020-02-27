It’s not difficult to figure out the mission of the Holden softball team heading into this season.
It’s all about winning a fourth straight Class B state championship.
If the Lady Rockets make it back to Sulphur, they’ll do it with three seniors, something the roster hasn’t featured since the 2017 season.
“We didn’t lose anybody last year, so fortunately we’re returning nine starters, and we also picked up a lot of new faces that are going to bring a little bit of friendly competition,” Holden coach Linzey Bowers said. “We have the goal of four-peat champions this year, so that’s our focus. Our focus is to send those three seniors off with a fourth state title.”
Holden’s senior class is made up of pitcher Olivia Lackie, a South Alabama signee as well as the Class B MVP, catcher Ashley Fogg, a West Florida signee, and third baseman/pitcher Emma Hutchinson, a Louisiana Tech signee.
“They’ve been leaders their whole careers in high school, so now that they’re seniors, we can talk about the senior leadership thing a little bit, but they’ve already earned that title of ‘leader’ without being a senior,” Bowers said.
Holden’s pitching corps will center around Lackie, with Hutchinson as another option, but Bowers is also looking toward the future with freshman Taylor Douglas and eighth-grader Ava Roussel also in the mix.
“She’s going to be the workhorse on the mound this year,” Bowers said of Lackie. “We’d love to get her out when we can because you know the softball schedule where you’re playing four or five games a week. Of course, you don’t want to put that on one pitcher, so I’d love to have ourselves in situations where we can score enough runs to kind of get her off the mound a little bit and get Taylor Douglas in there.”
On defense, junior Taylor Barfield returns at first base, with Rousel and Douglas also working there. Gracie Duffy, Olivia Barnes and Kasey Breithaupt are in the mix at second and short, with Kamryn Ouber, Hutchinson and Breithaupt working at third. Fogg, Maddie McDonald and Ouber could all see time at catcher.
In the outfield, Douglas, Emma Wilson, seventh-grader Allison Fletcher, Ouber, McDonald, Barnes and Gracie Duffy are in the mix as part of a 21-player roster, which Bowers said has increased the intensity in practice.
“They’re pretty versatile kids, so they’re going to be playing where the team needs them to play,” Bowers said. “We’ve got some strong arms. We’ve got some competitive kids who aren’t afraid to lay out, and we’ve got five or six game-changers who can make that diving play, who can throw that runner out from the outfield, so it’s going to be a really fun defense to watch this season. But again, it’s going to be interchanging because whoever’s not hitting’s not playing. You might not see the same lineup for two games this season defensively.”
Bowers has several players who will join the team at the conclusion of basketball season, including Hutchinson and Breithaupt.
“I tell the basketball kids that they’re going to have to come back and earn their spot,” Bowers said. “It’s not just waiting on them, especially when you have a team full of athletes who are competing day in and day out for that starting spot.”
Bowers said Holden’s taking a bit of a different approach offensively this season.
“One of our sayings is ‘You’ve got to elevate to celebrate,’ and so that’s kind of our motto this year,” she said. “We want to have a little bit of fun. We’ve got some big-time power hitters on our team, and I want to see them relax a little bit and don’t be so uptight – just swing and have fun.”
Holden’s schedule features tournaments at Denham Springs, the South Louisiana Softball Challenge in Youngsville and St. Amant. The Lady Rockets will also face French Settlement, Ponchatoula, Alexandria Senior High, Hannan, Walker, Parkview Baptist and others and will compete for the District 7-B title with Maurepas, Runnels and Mount Hermon.
“Again, this year we’ve got an extremely competitive schedule,” Bowers said. “Every tournament we got into, they scheduled us (against) the top teams in the tournament, so we’re really going to have to be playing some ball if we want a good record this year.
“You always want to have an impressive record, especially with Lackie on the mound, but we have a lot of teams on our schedule that are going to be one-run ball games, so you’ve got to be coming out playing. The way our schedule is set up, in my opinion, we got some of the most competitive teams in the state of Louisiana, and that’s been the goal of Holden softball for the past few years.
“We don’t want to just play to get wins,” Bowers continued “We don’t want to just play to get wins. We want to play the best and learn from it and hopefully get the wins as we’re going, but it’s more so about the experience, taking the level of softball – the speed of the game – taking it to a whole new level and just opening the kids’ eyes to 5A-4A softball.”
Bowers said a key for Holden in its quest for another state title will not getting complacent this season.
“You’ve won it the past three years, but you have to find a way to keep getting better,” she said. “It’s hard to look at a team who has achieved so much already and find ways and be creative and still get better. But I can say as an offense, this team is finding ways to get better. That’s just what it’s going to take.”
