With the loss of four seniors from last season’s Class B state quarterfinal team, Maurepas softball coach Renell Gunter knows exactly what’s ahead for her team heading into the season.
‘It’s definitely going to be a rebuilding year,” she said. “We graduated (four) seniors last year, and they were at our core positions – pitcher, catcher, outfield, shortstop, first base – so there’s a lot of big shoes to re-fill, but I’m excited because we do have a strong little core group that’s been working hard for the past couple of years as well.”
Gunter said part of the challenge this season will be getting some players to adjust to new positions.
Maurepas will look to senior Emma Gautreau to handle most of the pitching duties, along with junior Denae Clark, freshman Lanie Gunter and sophomore Sloane Bercegeay.
“They’re all hard workers, for sure,” Gunter said of her pitchers. “Emma doesn’t have the variety of pitches, but she has a natural pitch that messes a lot of people up. I don’t even know what to call it, but she’s just got a natural pitch that gives people trouble, so that’s what we’re going to hope to capitalize on. Just getting the ball across the plate and hitting our spots is really what we’re going to try and focus on.”
Gunter said the wet weather has had an impact on getting a solid look at her team defensively in practice, but Maurepas heads into the season with Saylor Marchand and Clark working at first base, Dru’ Bantaa at second, Bantaa, Bercegeay and Gautreau at shortstop, Gunter and Clark and third base and junior Maci Scivicque at catcher.
Clark could move to any position in the infield depending on who is pitching.
“In the infield, I’m looking for people just to be able to take on multiple positions and just do the best can, back up Emma, and just be a solid defense,” Gunter said. “They’re all pretty solid as far as defensive skills, it’s just learning the new positions that we’re going to work on. I’m very confident that they will learn those roles and step in and do whatever it takes for the team.”
The outfield will feature junior Lexi Guidry, junior Morgan Hall, and junior Ashlie Weber-Kitchens, freshman Regan Dauzat and eighth-graders Skyler Fontenot, Sidney Burks and Cora Luman.
“Every position on that field is wide open,” Gunter said. “It’s going to be whoever works the hardest and does the best at that given point in time, they’re going to get it. That’s what I’ve stressed to these kids – that nobody has a set position. Everybody’s going to have at least two positions on this field, if not more, and whoever works the hardest is going to get it.”
Offensively, the Lady Wolves lost some power with the graduations of KK Vicknair, Keegan Marchand and McKenna Lessard, but Gunter she’s expecting some variety from the team.
“We have the ability to play some small ball as well as put it over the fence,” she said.
The Lady Wolves open the season Feb. 27 hosting The Dunham School and also have games against Kenner Discovery, St. Joseph’s, St. Thomas Aquinas, Hammond, Central Private, Bogalusa, Loranger, Springfield and Lakeshore. They’ll compete in tournaments at Northshore, Glenmora and Grace Christian and compete with Holden, Runnels and Mount Hermon for the District 7-B title.
“I tried to stay more in class (B) this year,” Gunter said of the schedule. “I don’t have all the 5A teams that we had in previous years, but (it’s) just to be challenged as well as some confidence-boosters. What I focus on is if everybody is getting better, learning their positions, learning their roles on the team and if we’re playing together as a team. I figure if we do that, the wins will come.”
Although there will be several new faces in new places, Gunter is heading into the season with a positive outlook.
“I’m really excited about this year,” she said. “I think we’re going to turn some heads. People are going to take us for granted because we did lose such a big group, but I’m telling you we have some scrappers on here, and they work hard. They don’t like to lose.”
