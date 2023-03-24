Live Oak scored all of its runs over the first four innings to key a 9-2 win over Denham Springs in District 5-5A softball action at Denham Springs on Thursday.
AK Phillips and Raelee Clark had singles to drive in runs in the top of the first for a 3-0 lead after Chloe Magee walked to lead off the game and Kameran Kent reached on a one-out error.
Denham Springs left the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning, and Live Oak padded its lead in the top of the second as Kaylee Chandler led off with a double and scored on a one-out error for a 4-0 lead.
Magee, who reached on the error, later scored on a wild pitch, pushing the lead to 5-0.
In the top of the fourth, Live Oak got five straight hits with two outs as Haleigh Cushingberry singled, Magee and Phillips got consecutive doubles and Kayce Bennett singled. Phillips scored on an error for a 9-0 lead.
Allie Vicknair had a two-run double after Hayden Everette singled and Emma Taucer reached on an error with one out in the sixth.
Phillips went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Magee had three runs and two RBIs.
Averette went 2-for-3 to lead DSHS.
Chandler gave up four hits, two runs, a walk and struck out one in six innings to get the win, while Phillips gave up a hit in an inning of relief.
Vicknair gave up seven hits, nine runs and a walk in four innings, while Charity Trahan gave up a hit in three innings of relief for DSHS.
