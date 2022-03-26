Kaylee Chandler threw a three-hitter, and Kayce Bennett went 2-for-4 with six RBIs, including a triple and a grand slam, as Live Oak scored a 10-0 win over Doyle on Friday at Live Oak.
Live Oak snapped a scoreless tie with seven runs in the fourth as Kaitlyn Alello was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, Ralee Clark doubled, and Hailey Hughes singled to score the game’s first run.
Clark scored on an error, and Haleigh Cushingberry followed with a single for a 3-0 lead.
Chloe Magee and Shaun Leiva drew consecutive walks, setting up Bennett’s grand slam to left field for a 7-0 lead.
Bennett had a two-run triple in the fifth after Cushingberry and Magee had consecutive one-out singles for a 9-0 lead, and Kameron Kent singled in a run to end the game early.
Chandler struck out two and walked one in five innings to get the win.
Ava Roussel gave up 10 hits, seven runs and two walks in 3.2 innings for Doyle, while Bella Collins gave up two hits, three runs and two walks in an inning of relief.
Magee was 2-for-3 with two runs, Kent went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Cushingberry was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI as Live Oak had 10 hits.
Roussel, Kylee Savant and Shelby Taylor had hits for Doyle.
LIVE OAK 11, EAST ASCENSION 7
Live Oak scored in every inning but the sixth, and the teams combined for 29 hits.
Live Oak trailed 4-3 after two innings but scored four in the third, keyed by a two-run double from K Hopkins.
Kate Rills had a two-out solo home run in the top of the sixth for the game’s final run as part of a 4-for-4 day.
Cushingberry was 4-for-4 with a run and a pair of doubles, Magee was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Kent was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run and Chandler went 2-for-2 to lead Live Oak, which had 16 hits.
Kent gave up seven hits and four runs in two innings, while Chandler gave up six hits, one walk and struck out seven in five innings of relief.
