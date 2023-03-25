Live Oak rode a six-run first inning, sparking a 13-3 win over Doyle to highlight the Live Oak Tournament on Saturday.
In other action in the tournament, Bennett and Phillips hit home runs to help Live Oak to a 10-2 win over Port Barre.
Sterlington hit three home runs, while Maddie Taylor struck out 10 10-0 win over Live Oak.
Doyle’s Kassidy Rivero hit two home runs and Addison Contorno had one to spark an 11-1 win over Zachary.
Sterlington hit three home runs and held Doyle to four hits in a 12-2 win.
LIVE OAK 13, DOYLE 3
The Eagles’ six-run first featured six hits, with Kayce Bennett, Kameran Kent, AK Phillips and Kaitlyn Alello driving in runs.
Doyle’s Kylee Savant had a solo home run to lead off the top of the second, cutting the lead to 6-1.
Chloe Magee had a two-run double in the third to push the advantage to 8-1 before Brooklyn Kersey’s two-out, two-run single in the fourth to make the score 8-3.
Jeanne Janise singled in two runs in the bottom of the fourth, Bennett had a two-run home run in the fifth, and Alello scored on a passed ball with two out in the sixth to cap the scoring.
Bennett went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs, Janise went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Alello was 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI and Haleigh Cushingberry was 2-for-3 with a run.
Savant was 1-for-1 with two runs and an RBI, and Kersey had two RBIs.
Kaylee Chandler gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and struck out four in six innings to get the win for Live Oak.
Emily Edler gave up six hits, six runs and a walk in an inning for Doyle, while Bella Collins gave up eight hits, seven runs, four walks and struck out one in 4.2 innings.
LIVE OAK 10, PORT BARRE 2
Bennett hit a three-run home run to put the Eagles up 6-0 in the fourth inning.
Port Barre got a run in the fifth before Phillips hit a solo home run in the bottom of the inning, making the score 7-1. Magee doubled, Clark singled and Kent tripled to knock in runs in the sixth for a 10-1 lead.
Port Barre got a solo home run in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Magee was 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs, Clark and Phillips each went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and Kent was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Phillips gave up five hits, two runs and struck out one in a complete game win.
STERLINGTON 10, LIVE OAK 0
Sullivan Cannon hitting a two-run shot in the fourth to snap a scoreless tie.
Jaleeyah Alford had a three-run home run in the fifth, and Ella Cross hit a two-run blast in the seventh.
Phillips, Chandler and Kent gave up 15 hits, 10 runs, a walk and three strikeouts.
Kent went 2-for-3, while Bennett was 2-for-4.
DOYLE 11, ZACHARY 1
Bailey McLin, Contorno, Savant and Edler drove in runs as the Lady Tigers led 5-0 in the first inning.
Rivero had a two-run home run to highlight a three-run second and hit a two-run home run in the third for a 10-0 lead.
Zachary picked up a run in the fourth, and Contorno led off the fifth with a solo home run.
Rivero was 2-for-3 with three runs and four RBIs, McLin went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, and Contorno was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Edler gave up two walks, no hits and struck out one in an inning. Ava Roussel gave up three hits, a walk and struck out two in two innings, and Collins gave up two hits, a run, two walks and struck out one in two innings.
STERLINGTON 12, DOYLE 2
M Taylor had a three-run home run and E Brown a solo shot in consecutive at-bats to give Sterlington a 4-0 lead with no outs in the first inning.
Sterlington pushed the lead to 7-0 in the second, and Cannon led off the third with a solo home run, sparking a five-run inning.
Roussel singled in a run in the fourth, and Contorno singled in a run in the fifth.
Contorno went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Edler and Roussel combined to give up 10 hits, 12 runs and nine walks with no strikeouts in five innings.
