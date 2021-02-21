The Live Oak softball team went 0-3 in its own tournament over the weekend, with losses to Ascension Christian, St. Amant and John Curtis, with two coming in the final at-bat for the Eagles’ opponent.
ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 15, LIVE OAK 14
Ascension Christian got a pair of two-out, two-run home runs as part of a six-run surge in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for the win.
Layla Thompson’s two-run blast cut the lead to 14-13, and Hallie Dupre’s two-run shot won it for Ascension Catholic as the teams combined for 32 hits.
Thompson had two home runs, while Harper Dupre added another for Ascension Christian.
Shaun Leiva, Katie Van Der Mark and Kaitlynn Alello each had three his for Live Oak, with Alello’s two-run home run putting the Eagles up 11-7 in the sixth inning.
Kaylee Chandler took the loss for Live Oak.
ST. AMANT 15, LIVE OAK 5
St. Amant led 11-2 after two innings to spark the win.
Chloe Magee had an inside-the-park home run to lead off the game for Live Oak, and Kayce Bennett had a solo home run in the third inning for Live Oak, cutting the lead to 11-4.
JOHN CURTIS 14, LIVE OAK 10
On Friday, Curtis scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to snap a 10-10 tie for the win.
Magee, Leiva, Van Der Mark and Chandler had multiple hits for Live Oak, which led 4-0 before giving up eight runs in the fourth inning to trail 10-4.
Live Oak had five singles and three walks in a five-run fifth and tied the game with a run in the sixth.
