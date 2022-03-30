Live Oak scored in all but two innings, Kaylee Chandler gave up eight hits with no walks in a complete game win as the Eagles picked up an 8-3 road win over Central in District 4-5A softball action Tuesday.
Kayce Bennett’s double scored Chloe Magee in the top of the first to put Live Oak ahead 1-0. Magee had a single to score Clark and later scored on an error after stealing second and third, putting the Eagles up 3-0.
Central scratched for two runs in the bottom of the second, but Live Oak padded its lead in the top of the third as Emma Brooks led off with a walk and scored on Kameron Kent’s tiple for a 4-2 lead. Kent later scored on Clark’s grounder to first for a 5-2 advantage.
Central cut the lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the third, and Clark singled in Brooks in the fifth for a 7-3 lead. Kaitlyn Alello doubled to score Kent in the seventh for the final margin.
Magee went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Kent was 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI, while Clark went 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs.
