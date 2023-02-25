The Live Oak softball team went 3-0 in the Pineville Tournament, getting a 3-1 win over Natchitoches Central, 14-7 victory over Alexandria on Friday and a 13-0 win over Buckeye.
Updated: February 25, 2023 @ 6:14 pm
The Live Oak softball team went 3-0 in the Pineville Tournament, getting a 3-1 win over Natchitoches Central, 14-7 victory over Alexandria on Friday and a 13-0 win over Buckeye.
LIVE OAK 3, NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL 1
Kaylee Chandler hurled a four-hitter with four strikeouts, and the Eagles scored a run in the third on singles by Kaitlyn Alello and Chloe Magee and an error.
Live Oak added two in the fourth after AK Phillips and Kayce Bennett singled to lead off. Raelee Clark had a sacrifice bunt, and another run scored on an error, pushing the lead to 3-0 before NCHS got a solo home run to lead off the fifth to cap the scoring.
Magee, Phillips, Bennett and Alello had hits for Live Oak, while Kameran Kent, Alello and Karley Chaney scored runs.
LIVE OAK 14, ALEXANDRIA 7
Bennett hit two home runs, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs as the Eagles broke the game open with a 10-run third after falling behind 3-1.
Bennett had a solo home run in the first inning and another in the sixth.
Live Oak had 17 hits as Clark was 4-for-4 with a run and an RBI, while Magee, Kent, Alello and Haleigh Cushingberry each had two.
Kent gave up four hits, six runs, three walks and struck out three in four innings, while Chandler gave up a hit, a run, a walk and struck out two in three innings of relief.
LIVE OAK 13, BUCKEYE 0
Chandler hurled a complete game with four strikeouts and no walks, while Phillips went 2-for-3 with five RBIs and a run, and Bennett had a home run while going 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBIs.
Live Oak led 6-0 after four innings and put the game away with a seven-run sixth.
The Eagles had 17 hits, with Kent and Chandler collecting three each and Magee, Phillips, Bennett, Clark and Jeanne Janise each getting two.
