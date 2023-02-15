LOHS Logo.png

AK Phillips went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, while Kaylee Chandler and Kameran Kent combined on a four-hitter as Live Oak picked up an 8-1 win over Catholic of Pointe Coupee in its season opener Tuesday at Live Oak.

Addison Galloway had a run-scoring single in the second inning to put the Eagles up 3-0, and Phillips had a two-run single in the fourth for a 5-0 lead.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.