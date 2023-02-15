AK Phillips went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, while Kaylee Chandler and Kameran Kent combined on a four-hitter as Live Oak picked up an 8-1 win over Catholic of Pointe Coupee in its season opener Tuesday at Live Oak.
Addison Galloway had a run-scoring single in the second inning to put the Eagles up 3-0, and Phillips had a two-run single in the fourth for a 5-0 lead.
Phillips had a two-run home run with two out in the bottom of the sixth, and Kent doubled in a run for an 8-0 lead.
Live Oak had 13 hits, with Chloe Magee, Raelee Clark, Kent and Chandler also collecting two each.
Chandler gave up two hits, one walk and struck out four in four innings to get the win, while Kent gave up two hits, a run and struck out two in three innings of relief.
