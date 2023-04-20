Live Oak-East Ascension softball playoffs

Live Oak and East Ascension square off in a Division I non-select playoff game Wednesday at Live Oak.

 Photo courtesy of Jessica Van Der Mark

Live Oak scored in every inning but the fourth and got home runs from Kayce Bennett and AK Phillips, rallying for a 12-3 win over East Ascension in Division I non-select playoff action Wednesday at Live Oak.

No. 2 Live Oak hosts No. 7 West Ouachita in the quarterfinals Friday at 5:30 p.m. West Ouachita defeated No. 10 Fontainebleau 8-0 in the regional round.

