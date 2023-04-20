Live Oak scored in every inning but the fourth and got home runs from Kayce Bennett and AK Phillips, rallying for a 12-3 win over East Ascension in Division I non-select playoff action Wednesday at Live Oak.
No. 2 Live Oak hosts No. 7 West Ouachita in the quarterfinals Friday at 5:30 p.m. West Ouachita defeated No. 10 Fontainebleau 8-0 in the regional round.
The Eagles trailed 2-0 in the first inning on Kate Rills’ two-run home run three batters into the game.
Live Oak rallied for five runs in the bottom of the inning as Jeanne Janise had a three-run double set up by a single by Chloe Magee and walks to Kayce Bennett and Kameran Kent.
Kaitlyn Alello singled in a run and scored on an error, putting Live Oak up 5-2.
Bennett had a two-run home run in the second inning, and Phillips had a solo home run to lead off the third, pushing the lead to 8-2.
Haleigh Cushingberry and Magee singled in runs in the fifth for a 10-2 advantage before East Ascension’s Cayden Tullier had a home run to lead off the sixth.
The Eagles scratched for two runs in the sixth.
Kaylee Chandler gave up eight hits, three runs and two walks in a complete game win.
Alello went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Magee was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Bennett went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run, Kent had two runs, Phillips was 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, Janise was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run, Karley Chaney scored two runs and Cushingberry was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
