Kaylee Chandler hurled a two-hitter with six strikeouts, and Live Oak scored in every inning in a 15-0 win over Denham Springs in District 4-5A softball action at Live Oak on Thursday.
Live Oak scored three in the first as Kayce Bennett had a two-out double and scored on an error. After another error, Kaitlyn Alello singled in a run for a 2-0 lead, and Gracie Bailey later scored.
Allie Vicknair and Charity Trahan had singles in the top of the second for DSHS, but the Lady Jackets were unable to score.
Live Oak had five hits in a four-run second, with Shaun Leiva and Kameron Kent each getting a triple to drive in a run.
The Eagles broke the game open with a six-run third, using two walks, an error and a grounder to push the lead to 9-0.
Leiva singled to drive in another run. A single by Kent and consecutive doubles by Bailey and Alello with two out pushed the lead to 13-0.
Bennett had a two-run double in the fourth to close out the game.
Leiva went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Bennett was 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, while Chloe Magee, Alello and Kent each had two hits.
Raegan Drummond gave up 10 hits, 13 runs and two walks in 2.2 innings, while Vicknair gave up four hits, two runs, a walk and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
