CENTRAL – In the final analysis Live Oak softball coach Katie Roux felt the six runs allowed by her pitching staff still made Thursday’s District 4-5A game attainable.
In the Lady Eagles’ 6-5 loss to Central, Roux believed the fate of her team rested at the feet of an offense that was held in check over the final five innings of play.
“At the end of the day our pitching staff did what they needed to do to win, we only gave up six runs,” Roux said. “We’re a good enough offensive team to win when our pitchers come in and give up six runs. I told our pitchers if they came in and pounded the zone and our defense is clean, we can beat anybody.
“It comes back to our pitchers doing what we asked them to do and offensively, for the first time this year, we kind of fell off,” Roux said. “We’re going to have to learn from that and we’re going to have to get better.”
Central (6-3, 1-0 in district) rallied from a 5-1 deficit through two innings, scoring three times in the third inning and adding the game-winning runs, scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Savannah Hupp was hit by a pitch from Live Oak’s Emily Dimaio to lead off the bottom of the sixth, took second on an infield single, went to third on a ground out and tied the game on Kamy Pruyn’s run-scoring single to left on a full-count.
The Lady Wildcats took advantage of only the Lady Eagles’ second error of the game, pushing across the go-ahead run with one out on an infield throwing error.
Winning pitcher Mary Fralick retired Live Oak in order in the seventh and limited the Lady Eagles to their lowest offensive output of the season.
Live Oak managed five base runners on three hits from the third to the seventh, including two that were in scoring position, but never got a runner to third base during that span.
“Their pitcher came in and did a good job of pounding the zone and getting ahead,” Roux said. “We just didn’t adjust. She was able to slow our barrels down. At the end the day, if you have a slow barrel, you’re going to have a weak out. We started with fast barrels and competed hard. Central did a good job of making routine plays. We just didn’t make a ton of adjustments at the plate.”
Live Oak (9-3, 1-1 in district) jumped out to a 5-1 lead through two innings, piling up five of its eight hits against Fralick.
Chloe Magee (2-3, 2 runs), who led off the game with a single, scored the game’s first run and third baseman Katie Van Der Mark singled home Shaun Leiva to make it 2-0.
Live Oak starting pitcher Kaylee Chandler worked out of trouble in the bottom of the first, limiting Central to a run after the Lady Wildcats had loaded the bases with one out.
The Lady Eagles loaded the bases with two outs, including a liner from Leiva (2-3, 2 runs) that dropped into left, and Bennett followed with a run-scoring single that turned into a three-run inning when the ball was misplayed in right field for a 5-1 lead.
Live Oak had two runners on in both the third and sixth innings but wasn’t able come up with the key hit to maintain its early momentum.
“We can’t just come in and think we’re going to score 10 runs,” Roux said. “You’ve got to work for your runs. I think our kids fought. We didn’t make the adjustments we needed to when it mattered.”
Central, which outhit Live Oak 11-8, pulled to within 5-4 with a three-run third inning, resulting in Dimaio taking over for Chandler, who issued a walk to load the bases with one out. She also allowed a sacrifice fly to left and a bloop single to left that produced another run.
Dimaio worked a scoreless fourth and fifth innings, relying on a nifty double play in the fourth that Magee started at shortstop, throwing to Leiva at second and Jenae Adams at first base.
Dimaio stranded a pair of runners with a strikeout and flyout to end the fifth but couldn’t keep Central off the scoreboard in its final plate appearance.
“Central did a really good job of staying in the fight and never giving up,” Roux said. “I think our team stayed in the fight and didn’t give up by any means. Central just made better adjustments and we didn’t. That boils down to who makes adjustments when it matters.”
