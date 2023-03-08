LO-DSHS Makinley Harris, AK Phillips

Denham Springs catcher Makinley Harris prepares to put a tag on Live Oak's AK Phillips during Tuesday's game at Live Oak.

Kaylee Chandler hurled a two-hitter, and Kayce Bennett went 3-for-4 with a home run, sparking Live Oak to a 7-0 win over Denham Springs in the District 5-5A opener for both teams Tuesday at Live Oak.

The Eagles scored single runs in the first, second and third innings, grabbing the lead when Chloe Magee and AK Phillips walked to lead off the game. Magee moved to third and scored on a pair of wild pitches.

LO-DSHS Kaylee Chandler

Live Oak pitcher Kaylee Chandler delivers against Denham Springs.

