Kaylee Chandler hurled a two-hitter, and Kayce Bennett went 3-for-4 with a home run, sparking Live Oak to a 7-0 win over Denham Springs in the District 5-5A opener for both teams Tuesday at Live Oak.
The Eagles scored single runs in the first, second and third innings, grabbing the lead when Chloe Magee and AK Phillips walked to lead off the game. Magee moved to third and scored on a pair of wild pitches.
Haleigh Cushingberry drove in a run in the bottom of the second, making the score 2-0, and Bennett’s home run to lead off the third pushed the lead to 3-0.
Live Oak scored three in the fifth on consecutive doubles by Bennett and Kameran Kent, a single from Raelee Clark. Clark later scored on a passed ball.
Haleigh Cushingberry led off the sixth with a single and later scored on a passed ball to cap the scoring.
Cushingberry was 2-for-3 with a run as Live Oak had nine hits.
Hayden Averette and Ryleigh Watts had hits for DSHS.
Chandler struck out three with no walks in a complete game.
Allie Vicknair, Bryleigh Jarreau and Charity Trahan combined to give up nine hits, seven runs and four walks with no strikeouts for DSHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.