Live Oak pounded out 13 hits and Kaylee Chandler hurled a four-hitter with four strikeouts as the Eagles scored a 10-0 win over Dutchtown in five innings Wednesday at Live Oak.
Kameron Kent had a two-run single and Haleigh Cushingberry a two-run double to key a four-run first inning for Live Oak, and Kayce Bennett had a three-run home run in a four-run second for an 8-0 lead.
Raelee Clark had a run-scoring single in the fourth, and Cushingberry reached on an error to score Bennett in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early.
Bennett went 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs, Cushingberry was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Chloe Magee went 2-for-4 with two runs, Shaun Leiva was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, while Kent was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run.
