Kaylee Chandler threw a two-hitter, and Live Oak put together an 11-run fourth inning to key a 13-0 win over Archbishop Hannan as part of the Live Oak Tournament on Saturday.
Haynes Academy picked up a 14-1 win over the Eagles in the second game Saturday.
LIVE OAK 13, HANNAN 0
The Eagles had nine hits in their big inning, including a two-run home run from Kayce Bennett and a two-run triple from Shaun Leiva.
Bennett was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs, Leiva was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs, and Hailey Hughes was 3-for-3 with a run as Live Oak had 14 hits.
Chandler struck out one in five innings to get the win.
HAYNES ACADEMY 14, LIVE OAK 1
Haynes Academy hit four home runs and used a pair of five-run innings to spark the win.
Chandler, Kameron Kent and Haley Howitz combined to give up 15 hits, 14 runs and two walks while striking out one in five innings.
Chloe Magee went 2-for-3 with a run as Live Oak had four hits.
