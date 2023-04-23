WATSON – The Live Oak softball team did a bunch of small things to build a big lead, and Kayce Bennett put the exclamation point on the Eagles’ Division I non-select quarterfinal win over West Ouachita.
No. 2 Live Oak scored six runs in the first inning and Bennett launched a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to ice a 13-1 win, sending the Eagles to their first state tournament berth since 2017 Saturday at Live Oak.
“We’ve always been a kind of gritty team,” Live Oak’s Chloe Magee said. “We always say gritty beats pretty every day, so sometimes it just takes getting in the box and grinding an at-bat out. It’s not always pretty, but you get your job done, and the person behind you is doing the same thing. Once you get a few at-bats in a row, you feel the momentum, and that’s when hitting starts happening. It comes after the gritty part.”
Live Oak will face No. 3 Sam Houston in the semifinals at Frasch Park in Sulphur next weekend.
The Eagles got rolling early as Magee led off the bottom of the first inning with a single, moved to second on a throwing error and scored on Bennett’s double to left field for a 1-0 lead.
Courtesy runner Karley Chaney moved to third on a passed ball, Raelee Clark walked, stole second and was safe at third when Kameran Kent reached on a fielder’s choice to score another run.
With one out, Jeanne Janise had a two-run single down the right field line for a 4-0 lead, and after Kaitlyn Alello was hit by a pitch, Kaylee Chandler singled to right-center to score a run for a 5-0 lead.
“As long as we’re hitting the ball hard, that’s the only thing we can control, and today, fortunately, everything fell, so that’s the only reason we were able to put up 13 runs,” Live Oak coach Katie Prescott said. “That’s a really good ball club. We just happened to have a really good day today – good timing. I think we were excited. You get in there and you square a couple of balls up and then we do what we do best, which is just run bases really well, cause a little chaos. A six-run lead in the first is what everybody dreams of. I don’t expect that to happen every game, so we were just fortunate today it did.”
Chandler slid into second and went over the bag, where she was tagged out, but Janise scored, putting the Eagles up 6-0.
“I saw that she was kind of far off, and I was trying to distract her a little bit, so I just kind of nudged off, because I wasn’t going to give it (the out) to her that easy,” Chandler said of the play. “I just kind of pushed off a little bit. I’ll sacrifice myself over my teammates any day.”
Said Prescott: “That’s just one of the things we focus on is we want to run bases really well. Right there, we get a run, but we trade a run for an out. In the first inning, I’ll trade a run for an out every time.”
West Ouachita stranded two in the bottom of the second after Landrie Crockett reached on an error and Braylyn Waggoner was hit by a pitch with one out. Chandler got a strikeout, and Clark made a diving catch in left field to end the inning.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the third, when Live Oak scored four runs as Kent, AK Phillips and Janise, who went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, got consecutive hits to open the inning, driving in a run.
Alello was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Chandler reached on a two-run error at short, pushing the lead to 9-0. Magee had a two-out sacrifice fly to right field, making the score 10-0.
In the top of the fourth, Ashlee Douglas had a two-out single, and Waggoner walked before Magee made a diving play at shortstop on a fielder’s choice to second to get out of the inning.
Live Oak left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth, and West Ouachita scratched for its run in the top of the fifth when Addie Eckert, who went 2-for-3 with a run, got a one-out single, stole second, moved to third when a throw went into the outfield, and scored on Kaylie Dawdy’s grounder to Chandler.
The Eagles came right back as Haleigh Cushingberry led off the bottom of the inning with a single to short, stole second, and moved to third when Magee grounded into a fielder’s choice to West Ouachita pitcher Avery Freer and was safe on the play.
Bennett followed with a three-run blast to center field to end the game. It was Bennett’s 24th home run of the season and 48th of her career.
“I never go up looking to hit a home run,” Bennett said after going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. “Those are always mistakes. We’re looking to hit some hard line drives. That’s all we’re looking for.”
Chandler gave up three hits, one walk and struck out four in five innings to get the win.
“I felt like I did OK,” Chandler said. “I could have done better. I just kind of trusted myself a bit. I’ve thrown better games, but it’s whatever happens that day. I’m not really worried about it. The game forgets. You might not, but you have to at this point.”
It’s on to the state tournament for the Eagles.
“It’s amazing,” Bennett said of making the state tournament. “My heart’s pumping. I’m shaking so bad. It’s a feeling that you really can’t describe. I feel great. My team feels great. We’re really excited to go have some more fun and battle it through all the way.”
