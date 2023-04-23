Live Oak-West Ouachita Kayce Bennett

Teammates wait for Kayce Bennett to cross the plate after her three-run home run ended Saturday's quarterfinal game against West Ouachita.

WATSON – The Live Oak softball team did a bunch of small things to build a big lead, and Kayce Bennett put the exclamation point on the Eagles’ Division I non-select quarterfinal win over West Ouachita.

No. 2 Live Oak scored six runs in the first inning and Bennett launched a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to ice a 13-1 win, sending the Eagles to their first state tournament berth since 2017 Saturday at Live Oak.

The Eagles' Kayce Bennett, Chloe Magee and Kaylee Chandler discuss the Division I non-select quarterfinal win over West Ouachita.
Live Oak-West Ouachita Kaylee Chandler

Live Oak's Kaylee Chandler is tagged out after moving off the bag at second. The play allowed a run to score.

