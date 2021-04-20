Kylee Chandler gave up four hits, Shaun Leiva went 4 -for -4 with a run, and Live Oak used a pair of five-run innings to spark a 14-4 win over Zachary in a Class 5A playoff opener Monday at Live Oak.
No. 11 Live Oak travels to face No. 6 Sam Houston, a 3-0 winner over Sulphur, in the regional round Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
The Eagles had six hits while scoring five in the bottom of the second inning. Raelee Clark and Haleigh Cushingberry had a two-run singles, and Kayce Bennett’s grounder to first drove in another run.
Zachary scratched for a run in the top of the fourth, but Live Oak broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Chloe Magee’s RBI triple and a three-run double from Katie Van Der Mark.
Zachary picked up three runs in the fifth inning, and Bennett drove in a run in the bottom of the frame to cut the lead to make the score 11-4.
Cushingberry drove in a run and scored when Magee reached on an error, and Bennett’s double to score Magee ended the game early.
Magee went 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI, Cushingberry was 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs, Gracie Bailey was 2-for-2 with a run, and Bennett and Van Der Mark each drove in three runs.
Chandler gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and struck out two in a complete game.
ALBANY 5, UNION PARISH 0
Brilee Ford threw a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts, helping the Lady Hornets to the win in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Albany travels to face No. 4 Iowa, which defeated Ville Platte, 15-0.
Ford had a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a double in the third which both scored Sydni Griffith for a 2-0 lead. Emma Rogers drove in Ford with a single to make it 3-0.
Albany added two in the sixth when Addy Douglas led off with a double, Erica O’Neal singled, and Douglas scored on an error at third. With two out, O’Neal scored on a passed ball.
Griffith went 2-for-4 with two runs, Ford was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, and Rogers was 2-for-3 with an RBI as Albany collected 11 hits.
DOYLE 20, OAKDALE 2
The Class 2A No. 2-seeded Lady Tigers scored seven in the second and 10 in the third to spark the rout and will travel to face No. 18 South Plaquemines, which defeated No. 15 Red River, 15-2 at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Oakdale got a run in the first inning, but Doyle scratched for three in the bottom of the frame and broke the game open in the second.
KK Savant had a two-run single, Madison Diaville an RBI double and Marley Olivier a run-scoring single to push the lead to 7-1. Kassidy Rivero reached on an error that scored two more runs before Chloe Welda drove in Rivero with a single for a 10-1 lead.
Oakdale got a one-out solo home run in the third before Doyle put up 10 in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by Diaville’s inside-the-park grand slam to end the game.
Diaville went 3-for-3 with four runs and five RBIs, Addison Contorno was 2-for-2 with four runs and an RBI, Savant was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs and Rivero had two runs and three RBIs to lead Doyle, which had 10 hits.
Welda gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and struck out five in three innings to get the win.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 5, DELCAMBRE 3
Emma Petite gave up four hits and struck out eight as the Lady Lions scored three in the fifth inning to rally for the win.
No. 12 FSHS travels to face No. 5 Lakeside, a 19-0 winner over Vidalia, at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The Lady Lions trailed 3-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, when Carmella Tranchina led off with a single and Brooke Dupuy was hit with a pitch one out later. With two outs, Petite singled to drive in a run and tie the game at 3-3.
Claire Cullen singled, and Dupuy and Petite scored on an error at third to seal the win.
Delcambre got a two-run home run for the game’s first runs in the third, but FSHS got a run on Katie Harper’s RBI single in the bottom of the inning, and Addison McMorris’ triple drove in a run to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth.
Delcambre got an RBI single in the fifth to take the lead again.
McMorris went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Cullen was 2-for-3 with a run to lead FSHS, which had eight hits.
Petite gave up three runs and two walks in a complete game to get the win.
SPRINGFIELD 8, AVOYELLES PUBLIC CHARTER 7
Springfield scored five runs in the top of the seventh, but the comeback bid fell short.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 8-2 but rallied as Crissy Edwards doubled in a run and scored on a passed ball. Bailey Taylor doubled in Olivia Wall and scored on a single by ReNay Edwards.
ReNay Edwards scored on Kadie McCabe’s grounder to short for the final run before Chloe Romano grounded out to end the game.
Wall had a two-run home run in the first inning before Avoyelles Public Charter got four in the bottom of the first, one in the second, two in the third and one in the fifth.
Wall and Crissy Edwards each had two hits to lead Springfield.
Maddie Ridgedell and ReNay Edwards pitched for the Lady Bulldogs.
ANACOCO 18, MAUREPAS 0
Two Anacoco pitchers combined on a one-hitter and Maurepas had nine errors in the loss.
Anacoco scored eight runs in the first inning and 10 in the second.
Rylie Inzinna had Maurepas’ only hit while giving up a hit, 10 runs (one earned), five walks and striking out three in an inning of relief.
Denae Clark gave up three hits, eight runs (five earned) and walked two in an inning as the Maurepas starter.
