The Live Oak softball team went 2-0 in the Gerry Lane Tournament on Friday, picking up a 10-0 win over Mount Carmel and a 13-5 victory over Vandebilt Catholic.
LIVE OAK 13, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 5
Kayce Bennett went 4-for-4 with eight RBIs, including a pair of home runs.
Bennett had a run-scoring single in the first inning, and a two-run home run in the fourth to push the lead to 5-0.
Vandebilt got a solo home run and a two-run home run in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 5-3, but Bennett had a two-run single in a three-run fifth.
Bennett added a three-run home run in a five-run sixth.
Chloe Magee was 3-for-5 with four runs and an RBI, Shaun Leiva was 3-for-5 with three runs, Kameron Kent went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Haleigh Cushingberry was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Kaylee Chandler gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and struck out seven in 5.2 innings. Kent gave up five hits, two runs, and a walk in 1.1 innings of relief.
LIVE OAK 10, MOUNT CARMEL 0
Chandler threw a three-hitter with five strikeouts as the Eagles scored in every inning, building a 7-0 lead after two innings.
Gracie Bailey and Raelee Clark had two-run doubles in a four-run first inning, and Bailey added a two-run single in the second, pushing the lead to 7-0.
Bailey went 3-for-3 with a run and four RBIs, Chloe Magee was 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Kameron Kent went 3-for-3 with three runs, and Haleigh Cushingberry was 2-for-3 with two runs as Live Oak had 13 hits.
