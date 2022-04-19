WATSON – Kaylee Chandler made a promise to her mother, and she followed through on it.
Chandler helped Live Oak to a 10-0 win over Fontainebleau on Monday in a first-round Class 5A playoff game at Live Oak, just days after her mother, Grace, a Tangipahoa Parish 911 dispatcher, was killed in an auto accident.
“As soon as they (Live Oak coaches) got to my aunt’s house where we were all at the morning we found out and it (accident) happened, I turned and I looked at them, and I said, ‘I’m playing Monday no matter what because this is my family. I have a job to do, and I know it’s what my mama would have wanted,’” Chandler said after giving up three hits and three walks in the five-inning game. “Just play like nothing happened. My mom was like another mother to most of the girls on the team, and it was just really heartbreaking whenever I heard the news and they told me, but I know this is what she wanted, and I knew I was going to throw a shutout today.
“Before the game, I told them, ‘hey, I’m doing this for my mom. I’m about to throw a shutout,’ and that’s a promise I don’t break,” Chandler said, noting she made the promise to her mother the day before the accident.
No. 7 Live Oak advances to the regional round and will host No. Hahnville, an 11-1 winner over Ouachita Parish, at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Live Oak picked up the game’s first run when Shaun Leiva legged out a bunt single with one out, moved to second on a wild pitch and stole third.
Kameron Kent walked then got caught in a rundown between first and second, and Leiva broke to the plate, scoring when the throw from the infield got away from Fontainebleau catcher Rylee Leonard.
Live Oak padded the lead in the bottom of the second when Emma Brooks and Hailey Hughes drew consecutive one-out walks and Haleigh Cushingberry singled to load the bases.
Chloe Magee grounded into a fielder’s choice to Fontainebleau pitcher Macy Castleman to get Brooks at the plate, but Leiva followed with a three-run triple down the third base line to make the score 4-0.
“She’s had a lot of opportunities this year and been in put in a bunch of tough spots like that,” Live Oak coach Katie Prescott said of Leiva, who went 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs. “I’m just happy that it worked out for her this time. We can really run. I think we had some of the fastest kids on base, including another speedster, so if you just put a ball on the ground, we can make havoc of the place. They bought into the game plan. I’m just happy for them because I know this game was not only challenging for the entire Chandler family, but for our Live Oak family. We’re all very close. Grace has been a part of this program for nine year now, so she’s definitely part of our Live Oak family.”
Chandler gave up her first hit of the game, a single to Grace Penny to lead off the top of the third inning, but Rylee Leonard flied out to center field, and the Eagles turned a double play to get out of the inning.
In the top of the fourth Fontainebleau got consecutive singles by Kaitlyn Cortez and Castleman. With one out and runners at second and third, Jodie Giancontieri grounded into a fielder’s choice to Chandler, who threw to Live Oak catcher Raelee Clark to get an out at the plate.
Rylie Gandy walked to load the bases, but Emily Graham flied out to right field to end the inning.
“I think the girls showed up and played behind Chandler,” Prescott said. “We didn’t hit the ball exceptionally well, but we played exceptional defense, and I think that just goes to show that our focus was making sure we had our teammate’s back. I think Chandler did a great job of getting in there and competing. Like she’s done all year, she’s given us a chance to win every game she’s pitched. I think our defense really showed up and showed their true sisterhood. This is a family, and we talked about that the last few days, and I felt like that was our focus this game, and I think the kids did a great job of coming together in a really difficult time and putting a win together.”
Live Oak added a run in the bottom of the fourth when Magee and Leiva drew walks with one out and moved up on a double steal. Clark laid down a bunt to Castleman, whose throw to the plate was high, allowing Magee to score for a 5-0 lead.
With two out, Gracie Bailey walked to load the bases, and Kaitlyn Alello was hit by a pitch to make the score 6-0.
From there, Graham came on to pitch, and courtesy runner Addison Galloway scored on a passed ball for a 7-0 lead before Chandler grounded out to the pitcher to end the inning.
Chandler retired the Lady Bulldogs in order in the top of the fifth, and Live Oak closed out the game in the bottom of the inning as Hughes and Cushingberry had consecutive singles to lead off and Magee walked to load the bases.
Leiva followed with a grounder to first and reached on a fielder’s choice when the throw to the plate was dropped, allowing Hughes to score. Clark followed with a fielder’s choice to shortstop, but Cushingberry and Magee scored on the play to end the game.
Cushingberry went 2-for-3 with two runs, while Magee scored three runs and Hughes two.
“The bases-loaded ground ball to shortstop scores two,” Prescott said. “I think that’s kind of crazy, but that’s what we do. I think that’s still buying into a game plan. Make people make plays and we make havoc, and when we do that, we’re a tough team to stop. We talk about it’s not always pretty, but we want to always be gritty, so ‘gritty over pretty’ is kind of our motto.”
