WATSON -- Playing college softball is something former Live Oak standout Emma Hunt wanted to do since she started playing for the Lady Eagles, and she made it a reality Wednesday.
Hunt, who was a first-team All-Parish and All-District 4-5A selection as an outfielder as a senior, signed with Louisiana College.
“I’m a little nervous,” Hunt said with a laugh just after signing during a ceremony at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium on Wednesday. “I’m very excited, though. I’m very excited I got this opportunity.”
Hunt, who committed to LC toward the end of her senior season, said she began researching different colleges early in her high school career.
“Freshman year, I started looking into colleges and really trying to figure out what my idea of a what new home would be like,” she said. “I looked at different campuses online, and I would talk to coaches when I went to camps. I would e-mail coaches often. I would even go online and look up pictures of the campus to see if that’s somewhere I’d want to be. I’d look at the location and things like that.”
Her signing continues a strong tradition of Live Oak softball players moving on to the next level, with coach Katie Prescott noting 67 have done so.
“We take a lot of pride in the tradition and the history of Live Oak, but also making our alumni proud,” Prescott said. “That’s something that we talk about as a team. I think it’s important, but I’m just proud for them as well.”
Hunt’s journey to Louisiana College started taking shape when her travel team went to play in a tournament on the Pineville campus. She emailed the coaching staff, which resulted in a phone call from LC coach Barry Roberts, who asked Roberts to come on a visit.
“Once I got on campus, I was like, ‘Wow! This actually feels like home,’” Hunt said. “I went on visits before, and it didn’t feel like that, so I was very, very excited when it did feel like home.”
After a second visit to campus, Hunt finalized her decision.
“I really liked that it was a smaller school, and Coach Barry Roberts actually allows the softball girls to do nursing and softball at the same time,” Hunt said. “Nursing is something I want to pursue, so that sealed the deal for me.”
Hunt said she’ll likely stay in the outfield in college, and the LC coaching staff liked some aspects of her game.
“I’m a slapper, so I have speed. Not to brag on myself, but I have really good bat control and I can pick a spot and hit it there,” Hunt said with a laugh. “And I have a pretty strong arm.”
Prescott said those traits, plus some others, will serve Hunt well in college.
“I think she’s going to be really successful in college,” Prescott said. “I think her game translates really well because you can’t teach speed. She’s already fast, so that’s going to help. As far as her barrel control goes, she’s really mastered a lot of the slapper game being able to hit for power and being able to put the ball where she wants, so I think that translates at any level. And she’s just a hard worker in general, so if you work hard, good things happen. Emma’s one of those kids that no matter where she goes or at what level, she’s always going to continue to work, and that’s never going to stop. I think people like that, it translates in any aspect of life because hard work, at the end of the day, is going to pay off. She just has to be patient and work while she waits.”
“With a kid like Emma, she’s not necessarily working hard just for her spot, she’s working hard because it’s who she is,” Prescott continued. “That’s just part of her character, and that’s why I think she’s going to be a good asset at LC, or really at any college, because those are the kids that you want in your program, the ones that go out and they do. They don’t just say. That’s one thing I appreciate about her is she’s a doer. She is someone that shows up every day, and I think … from a coach’s perspective, that’s all you can ask is that they show up and work hard every day.”
Hunt she’s ready for the challenge of working for playing time.
“I’m going to have to work,” she said. “I don’t mind competing for a spot. I know Coach Barry wants me to be very competitive, and I plan on being very competitive, giving it my all 100 percent, every practice, every lift, every game.”
